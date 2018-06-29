Celebrity Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Us What Happens When Calcium Doesn't Get Absorbed In Our Body: Effects On Health
When calcium does not get absorbed in your body, it can have serious health effects. Through a recent Facebook post, celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho explained just how the malabsorption of calcium can affect your health.
Your bones and blood need vitamin D and magnesium of the better absorption of calcium
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arthritic pains begin with magnesium deficiencies
- Malabsorption of calcium can have an impact on your intestinal health
- Malabsorption of calcium is likely to mess with your brain health
Ever wondered why you suffer from arthritic pains despite your high calcium intake? Well, it could be due to malabsorption of calcium! If you were a part of the popular belief group which said that calcium deficiency contributes to arthritic pains and osteoporosis, here's an eye-opener. It isn't the deficiency of calcium which is contributing to your problems; it is the malabsorption of calcium. Your bones and blood need vitamin D and magnesium of the better absorption of calcium. So when you eat more calcium without taking enough vitamin D and magnesium, calcium starts accumulating elsewhere and that messes with your health. Therefore, it is important for you to couple calcium rich-foods with some vitamin D and magnesium-rich foods so that your body can make the most of it.
Through a recent Facebook post, celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho explained just how the malabsorption of calcium can affect your health.
1. Arthritic pains
Ever wondered what gives you those arthritic pains? You may feel that it is due to calcium deficiencies. But the truth is quite far from this. Arthritic pains begin with magnesium deficiencies. When your body is deficient in magnesium, calcium is not absorbed properly by the bones and blood. Hence, it is not the deficiency of calcium but malabsorption of calcium which contributes to arthritic pains. To remedy the situation, fill up on magnesium-rich foods so that your body can absorb calcium in a better way.
2. Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by the softening of bones, is also caused by malabsorption of calcium. The best way to combat this situation is to stick to a diet rich in magnesium and calcium. Calcium would strengthen your bones and magnesium would enhance the absorption of calcium in your bones.
3. Rickets
Rickets is another bone disease which happens to be quite common in the world. This bone disease often takes place due to a calcium and vitamin D deficiency. This condition is characterized by bone deformities in the legs and wrists. The best way to prevent it in the first place is to fill up on calcium and vitamin D rich foods.
4. Intestinal health
Malabsorption of calcium can have a serious impact on your intestinal health as well. The celiac absorption is a condition of your intestinal tract characterized by less than optimal absorption of nutrients. Calcium and vitamin D deficiencies are some of the most important contributors for this condition. Another intestinal health problem linked with the malabsorption of calcium is irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, it is important for you to fill up on calcium and vitamin D rich foods to keep your intestinal health in check.
5. Brain health
Malabsorption of calcium is likely to mess with your brain health as well. Research shows that people who show signs of anxiety and Alzheimer's had low levels of calcium and vitamin D. Increasing your calcium and vitamin D intake is a good way to reduce your risk of Alzheimer's.
To conclude, Luke Coutinho wrote that it is not important to focus on bone density. He wrote, "We gotta stop the calcium leeching from bones by reducing acidic over load in the body and popping extra calcium is not the solution, intact a danger...We mainly suffer from malabsorption, and for that we need to focus on acidity and the gut health."
