What Is The Difference Between Dairy And Lactose?
Lactose is one of the main ingredients of milk and aids digestion.
All dairy-free products will be free of lactose
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lactose is a naturally occurring sugar in milk
- Dairy-free products are devoid of dairy including casein and whey
- Lactose intolerant people should read ingredient label of products
It is a common tendency to confuse dairy with lactose. However, lactose free and dairy free are completely different ingredient situations. Lactose is a kind of sugar, only of one the many components of dairy. A dairy product can be lactose-free but still consist other components of dairy like whey or casein protein. However, a product which is dairy-free will definitely be free of lactose. Lactose is one of the main ingredients of milk and aids digestion. Also, lactose is added to some processed foods like bread, soups, salad dressings, candies, cookies, etc.
Also read: 5 Non-Dairy Foods Rich In Calcium
Lactose and lactose intolerance
Lactose is known as a naturally occurring sugar in milk and products derived milk. In general, lactose intolerance is considered as an allergy with milk. But the intolerance is only to lactose and not to milk. Lactose intolerant people are unable to process lactose properly. This is because of the lack of lactase - a kind of digestive enzyme.
Products which are lactose-free come with a mention about the same in the ingredient label at the back of the product.
Also read: Can I Have Milk And Dairy Products If I Have Acid Reflux?
Dairy free products
Dairy products include milk which is derived from cows, buffalos and other mammals. Cheese, cottage cheese, butter, cream, yogurt are all dairy products. Dairy-free products are devoid of dairy including casein and lactose. People on a vegan diet or those who have lactose intolerance of milk allergies consume only dairy-free products.
Also read: 6 Best Non-Dairy Substitutes For Milk
Other things to keep in mind
It can be quite tricky to ensure avoiding both lactose and dairy. Those suffering from lactose intolerance must run a careful eye through the ingredient label at the back of the product.
For those who aspire for dairy-free products, they should watch out for components like cream, casein and whey.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.