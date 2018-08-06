"If It's Easy, It's Not Worth It," Preity Zinta's Fitness Secret Decoded!
Preity Zinta is now seen as a fitness inspiration too. The actor shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram regularly. Take a look.
The gorgeous dimpled-queen Preity Zinta is a fitness inspiration
HIGHLIGHTS
- Preity Zinta practices yoga regularly
- She is often seen practicing lunges and squats
- Preity Zinta sticks to six to seven small meals in a day
Preity Zinta; the name is synonymous with beauty, charm and brilliant acting skills in the B-town. But the actress successfully manages to add a new adjective to her name; Preity Zinta is now seen as a fitness inspiration too! The actress continues to share the secret to her fitness through Instagram videos and we are so in awe of her. The actress is currently enjoying a trip to LA with her husband Gene Goodenough, but trips, cheat days and even her favourite foods never come in her way to fitness. And all this is credited to her deep dedication towards workouts and of course, diet control.
Preity Zinta's workout regime
Even the world's best fitness instructor cannot get you to come in shape if you are not determined towards that goal. Well, in case of Preity Zinta, the one thing which is quite constant is her dedication towards fitness. Come what may, the actress never lets it interfere with her workouts. The Soldier actress is seen working out with kettlebells, battleropes, hamstrings and dumbbells. Preity Zinta swears by the benefits of planks, squats, lunges, jumping jacks and other stretching exercises. No wonder she has those excellent curves!
Best way to bring up your heart rate & get a killer workout is to train with #battleropes & @garrettgahn . Do it at the start of your workout & not the end like me otherwise you will struggle like me #abs #back #glutes #jumpingjacks #squats #legs #arms #core #endorphins #fitness #dontgiveup #healthiswealth #lageraho
Besides this, Preity Zinta also practices yoga regularly to keep her body in shape and her concentration levels in check. Adventure sports, too, are a part of her fitness regime. And let's not forget the dancing skills of the Piya Piya girl! That too, is a part of Preity Zinta's fitness regime.
A rigorous workout routine like Preity Zinta's needs a great deal of dedication and of course, ample rest. Seven to nine hours of sleep is a must for Preity and that's what she recommends to her fans as well.
Preity Zinta's diet plan
To begin with, let's get this clear that the dimpled queen is not a fan of crash diets. Preity Zinta sticks to a healthy diet consisting of fruit juices, green leafy vegetables and often talks about her love for carrots. Gajar ka halwa is our diva's favourite dessert. She sticks to six to seven small meals in a day and drinks lots of water. This helps her lose weight and stay fit. Besides this, the actress is often seen enjoying burgers and her favourite aloo paranthas on cheat days. But none of these interrupt her fitness regime.
Well, we wonder when Preity Zinta will stop giving us reasons to admire her!
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.