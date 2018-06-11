ASK OUR EXPERTS

Benefits Of Planks: 7 Reasons Why You Must Practice Planks Everyday

Benefits Of Planks: 7 Reasons Why You Must Practice Planks Everyday

Besides being challenging, plank exercise mainly focuses on the core and strengthens the entire body. To get the maximum out of this workout technique, know why you must practice planks everyday.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 11, 2018 03:50 IST
3-Min Read
Planks are the best way to come in shape without the need for equipment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Planks are the best way to come in shape without the need for equipment
  2. This core exercise mainly focuses on strengthening your entire body
  3. Practicing planks regularly can help you reduce back pain
Okay let's admit it; beginners hate planks! And why just the beginners, even the experienced players in the field of fitness hate it. But considering the benefits of planks, there is no second thought as to why you must practice planks every day. Here's how you perform a normal plan. Lie down on the ground on your stomach; then support your body weight on your elbows and toes while keeping your back straight, and hold on to this position. Phew! Planks really are challenging. But on the positive side, planks are the best way to come in shape without the need for equipment or a trainer to guide you. This core exercise mainly focuses on strengthening your entire body. But there's a catch; planks should be practiced for longer stretches to get maximum benefits from this workout.
 
planks

Planks are good for abs

Also read: Fitness After 60: Safest Exercises To Do

Still not convinced, aren't you? We'll give you 8 solid reasons to practice planks every day. Keep reading:

1. Balance

Planks help you find your centre of gravity while trying to balance your body on your elbows and toes. It is that point where you can rotate in any direction; basically a point where your body weight is the balanced on the opposite sides. Side planks can be very helpful for you to maintain balance and improve coordination.

Also read: Do Not Ignore These Signs Of Balance Disorder

2. Body posture

While practicing planks, you are required to keep your back straight. In the initial few attempts, you may experience some back pain. But eventually, as your body adapts to the posture, it strengthens your back and improves your posture. A good body posture boosts your productivity, improves mood and aids breathing.

posture

Planks can help you maintain an erect posture

3. Improved core definition and performance

Planks are a core-strengthening exercise. It engages all your core muscles at a time to give you the following benefits:

Improved ability to lift weights

Improved athletic performance, especially where you are required to run

Improved ability to bend on your sides and twist your waist

Stronger back

Toned buttocks

4. Decreased risk of back injury

Planks help you ensure that you are not exerting too much pressure on your hips and spine. Practicing planks regularly can help you reduce back pain and will strengthen the areas around your upper back.

Also read: Is Back Pain Bothering You? Here Are Home Remedies For Back Pain

5. Improved metabolism

One of the most important benefits of planks is its ability to boost your metabolism. Planking challenges your entire body at a time. This one form of workout helps you burn more calories than regular crunches and sit-ups. This muscle-strengthening exercise helps you burn more energy even if you are sitting the whole day. Practicing planks 10 times a day, for a stretch of 60 seconds boosts your metabolism and keeps it high throughout the day.

6. Improved flexibility

Lack of flexibility is one of the most important causes of workout injuries. This exercise stretches your shoulders, collarbones, hamstrings and other muscles and strengthens them. Adding a side plank to your regular planks can be very helpful in improving your overall flexibility.

flexible

Planks increase the flexibility of the body

7. Improves mood

Exercising in every way boosts your mood. However, this is considered to be one of the important benefits of planks. It helps you release the muscles which become stiff due to lack of physical activities. Release of such physical stress helps you relax both physically and mentally.

Also read: Use Turmeric To Improve Your Memory And Mood

Some tips to maximize the benefits of planks:

1. Perform planks for at least one minute at a time

2. Practice this 10 times a day to get maximum benefits

3. Do not look at the clock while doing so, try to distract your mind from the pain

4. Try out side planks as well

5. Include other movements like hand presses as well

6. Plank in front of a mirror to ensure that you are doing it correctly

7. Practice planks in sets so that you can you can do more number of reps at a time


Also read: Workout Results: 7 Simple Things That Enhance Your Workout Results

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

