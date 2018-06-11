Benefits Of Planks: 7 Reasons Why You Must Practice Planks Everyday
Besides being challenging, plank exercise mainly focuses on the core and strengthens the entire body. To get the maximum out of this workout technique, know why you must practice planks everyday.
Planks are the best way to come in shape without the need for equipment
HIGHLIGHTS
- Planks are the best way to come in shape without the need for equipment
- This core exercise mainly focuses on strengthening your entire body
- Practicing planks regularly can help you reduce back pain
Still not convinced, aren't you? We'll give you 8 solid reasons to practice planks every day. Keep reading:
1. Balance
Planks help you find your centre of gravity while trying to balance your body on your elbows and toes. It is that point where you can rotate in any direction; basically a point where your body weight is the balanced on the opposite sides. Side planks can be very helpful for you to maintain balance and improve coordination.
Also read: Do Not Ignore These Signs Of Balance Disorder
2. Body posture
While practicing planks, you are required to keep your back straight. In the initial few attempts, you may experience some back pain. But eventually, as your body adapts to the posture, it strengthens your back and improves your posture. A good body posture boosts your productivity, improves mood and aids breathing.
3. Improved core definition and performance
Planks are a core-strengthening exercise. It engages all your core muscles at a time to give you the following benefits:
Improved ability to lift weights
Improved athletic performance, especially where you are required to run
Improved ability to bend on your sides and twist your waist
Stronger back
Toned buttocks
4. Decreased risk of back injury
Planks help you ensure that you are not exerting too much pressure on your hips and spine. Practicing planks regularly can help you reduce back pain and will strengthen the areas around your upper back.
Also read: Is Back Pain Bothering You? Here Are Home Remedies For Back Pain
5. Improved metabolism
One of the most important benefits of planks is its ability to boost your metabolism. Planking challenges your entire body at a time. This one form of workout helps you burn more calories than regular crunches and sit-ups. This muscle-strengthening exercise helps you burn more energy even if you are sitting the whole day. Practicing planks 10 times a day, for a stretch of 60 seconds boosts your metabolism and keeps it high throughout the day.
6. Improved flexibility
Lack of flexibility is one of the most important causes of workout injuries. This exercise stretches your shoulders, collarbones, hamstrings and other muscles and strengthens them. Adding a side plank to your regular planks can be very helpful in improving your overall flexibility.
7. Improves mood
Exercising in every way boosts your mood. However, this is considered to be one of the important benefits of planks. It helps you release the muscles which become stiff due to lack of physical activities. Release of such physical stress helps you relax both physically and mentally.
Also read: Use Turmeric To Improve Your Memory And Mood
Some tips to maximize the benefits of planks:
1. Perform planks for at least one minute at a time
2. Practice this 10 times a day to get maximum benefits
3. Do not look at the clock while doing so, try to distract your mind from the pain
4. Try out side planks as well
5. Include other movements like hand presses as well
6. Plank in front of a mirror to ensure that you are doing it correctly
7. Practice planks in sets so that you can you can do more number of reps at a time
Also read: Workout Results: 7 Simple Things That Enhance Your Workout Results
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.