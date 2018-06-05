7 Health Benefits Of Jumping Jacks You Never Knew
Jumping jacks health benefits: Jumping jacks need no special gear and are full body workout which can be done anytime, anywhere. People who haven't exercised at all can also learn them quite easily.
Jumping jacks are good for heart health
Did you know? Jumping jacks have numerous health benefits! You might have been doing them since childhood. Jumping jacks can be learnt easily and quickly. It can be quite fun to do jumping jacks. Jumping jacks need no special gear and are full body workout which can be done anytime, anywhere. In this article, we will talk about the level of effectiveness of jumping jacks and how much they help in weight loss. Read below to know why you must include jumping jacks in your daily workout regime.
Jumping jacks are quite simple to do. People who haven't exercised at all can also learn them quite easily. The trick is to do them with the right technique. You need to stand straight with your feet together and arms by your sides. Quickly raise your arms overhead while simultaneously jumping on your feet on either side. Make an inverted V shape with your legs with every jump. To avoid any injuries, make sure you land gently. Always wear good shoes while doing an exercise like jumping jacks.
You need to repeat every moment when your feet touch the ground on the sides and hand reach the top position over your head. The movement must be smooth and seamless.
People with any problems with the spine should perform jumping jacks of comparatively lower intensity. Consult your doctor before going ahead with jumping jacks in case you have any underlying bone related health condition.
Following are some health benefits of jumping jacks
1. They are good for bone health
Jumping jacks are body weight exercises which are great for the health of your bones. They help in making bones stronger and make them denser. They help in preventing in loss of bone mass and improve strength of bones in people who are at risks of osteoporosis. Including jumping jacks in your fitness routine even for some months can be helpful for your body, even if you continue to do them in the milder form.
2. They are helpful for weight loss
Doing jumping jacks for around 30 minutes can help in burning as many as 186 calories for a person who weight 70 kgs. Thus, jumping jacks can be effectively included in your weight loss regime.
3. They are full body workout
Jumping jacks help in increasing your body temperature and aerobic capacity. This is the reason why jumping jacks are usually done as part of warming up exercises or cardio routines. Full body workouts help in weight loss as well as toning your body.
4. They reduce stress
Most aerobic exercises come with the added benefits of improving mood and reducing stress. They release happiness hormones endorphins, which reduce stress and perception of pain.
5. They are good for heart health
Jumping jacks elevate heart rate quickly. This is important because the heart rate can indicate if you are exercising correctly or pushing too much. Exercises which boost your heart rate are good for the heart. Whether you are doing high-intensity or low-intensity exercises, jumping jacks can help in moving your heart rate in the optimal zone.
6. Cardiovascular benefits
An aerobic exercise like jumping jacks should be included in your fitness routine every week. The World Health Organization suggests that at least 150 minutes of aerobic physical activity of moderate intensity is good for the cardiovascular health. Aerobic exercises help in reducing blood pressure and lipid levels. They also help in reducing stress and anxiety.
7. They help in building muscle strength
Jumping jacks can help in building muscle strength effectively. This stands true for the muscles which are engaged in doing jumping jacks, like the calves, hip abductors, core muscles, abs, lower back muscles and shoulder abductors. This is the reason why many high-intensity interval routines include jumping jacks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.