Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet
Carrot juice health benefits: Luke Coutinho believes that starting your day with carrot juice or including it in your breakfast can be beneficial for health. Carrots are extremely rich in Vitamin A, essential minerals and fiber.
Carrots are one of the most nutritious vegetables, says Luke
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carrot juice is refreshing and nutritious drink which is easier to digest
- Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and help in preventing loss of vision
- Carrots are used for treating many diseases like cancer and obesity
According to Luke, making a simple carrot juice can be a better way to consume carrots as it will be a little easier to digest. Carrot juice can be made by selecting fresh carrots. Luke suggests adding some coconut or extra virgin olive oil in the carrot juice. This is because carrots are made with fat-soluble vitamins. This means that it requires fat to be digested and carried to all cells of the body. Starting your day with carrot juice or including it in your breakfast can be beneficial for health.
1. Carrots are good for liver
Luke informs that carrot juice has the ability to reach your liver and repair and regenerate liver enzymes. Carrot juice is one of the most suggested juices in liver cancer, liver cirrhosis or any other liver condition. Many people today are suffering from liver conditions because of having a poor lifestyle. Contaminated food and water and adulterated food without sufficient vitamins and minerals are some important reasons for unhealthy liver. According to Luke, carrot juice can be helpful in cleansing liver.
2. Blood pressure
People with high blood pressure are recommended to eat a diet rich in fibre and potassium and less sodium. Carrots contain a good balance of these nutrients and can thus be included in your diet to maintain a healthy blood pressure.
3. Constipation and weight loss
At times, people who are struggling to lose weight is probably because of an unhealthy liver, which is unable to perform its function of burning. A cleaner liver results in fewer toxins. Fewer toxins enable the body to perform its function of burning fat more effectively. Consuming carrots can thus be helpful in weight loss as it helps in cleansing liver and burning fat. More importantly, carrots are rich in fibre. Fibrous foods not only help in keeping full for longer, but also helps in preventing constipation.
4. Carrots are great for skin and hair
Carrots have the magical property of strengthening hair and tightening the skin. Luke suggests adding beetroot, chia seeds, flax seeds and some raw honey to the juice for added benefits.
5. Carrots are good for diabetes
Carrots contain antioxidants and phytochemicals which can help in regulating blood sugar. 1/4 of a carrot is sugar and the amount of carbs is really small. Carrots are known to have a glycemic index of 39 and thus help in keeping blood sugar levels under control.
6. They help build immune function
Carrots contain Vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and preventing diseases. Vitamin C in carrots help in reducing severity of cold and for how long it lasts.
It is for these qualities that carrots are great to be included in your daily diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
