Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

Carrot juice health benefits: Luke Coutinho believes that starting your day with carrot juice or including it in your breakfast can be beneficial for health. Carrots are extremely rich in Vitamin A, essential minerals and fiber.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 10, 2018 11:39 IST
3-Min Read
Carrot Juice Health Benefits: Health Coach Luke Coutinho Tells Why You Must Include It In Your Diet

Carrots are one of the most nutritious vegetables, says Luke

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Carrot juice is refreshing and nutritious drink which is easier to digest
  2. Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and help in preventing loss of vision
  3. Carrots are used for treating many diseases like cancer and obesity
Carrots are often considered as the ultimate health food. For generations, parents have asked their children to eat carrots and how it helps them see in the dark. This is because carrots are extremely rich in Vitamin A and help in preventing loss of vision. Studies suggest that eating fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants can help in reducing risks of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Carrots are rich in antioxidants as well. They contain lots of other essential minerals and fiber. Agrees celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho, who recently shared various health benefits of eating carrots and including them in your diet regularly. Luke is of the belief that carrots are one of the most nutritious vegetables. Carrots are in fact used for treating many diseases starting from cancer to obesity.

According to Luke, making a simple carrot juice can be a better way to consume carrots as it will be a little easier to digest. Carrot juice can be made by selecting fresh carrots. Luke suggests adding some coconut or extra virgin olive oil in the carrot juice. This is because carrots are made with fat-soluble vitamins. This means that it requires fat to be digested and carried to all cells of the body. Starting your day with carrot juice or including it in your breakfast can be beneficial for health.

 
n2deeril3sn

Including carrots in your breakfast can be beneficial for health

Also read: World Vegetarian Day 2017: Live Longer With Carrots And Cucumber!

1. Carrots are good for liver

Luke informs that carrot juice has the ability to reach your liver and repair and regenerate liver enzymes. Carrot juice is one of the most suggested juices in liver cancer, liver cirrhosis or any other liver condition. Many people today are suffering from liver conditions because of having a poor lifestyle. Contaminated food and water and adulterated food without sufficient vitamins and minerals are some important reasons for unhealthy liver. According to Luke, carrot juice can be helpful in cleansing liver.
 

 
sfht11gilfq

Carrot juice is immensely beneficial for keeping liver healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Blood pressure

People with high blood pressure are recommended to eat a diet rich in fibre and potassium and less sodium. Carrots contain a good balance of these nutrients and can thus be included in your diet to maintain a healthy blood pressure.

 
nog9j3e5j0p

Eat carrots to regulate your blood pressure levels
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Constipation and weight loss

At times, people who are struggling to lose weight is probably because of an unhealthy liver, which is unable to perform its function of burning. A cleaner liver results in fewer toxins. Fewer toxins enable the body to perform its function of burning fat more effectively. Consuming carrots can thus be helpful in weight loss as it helps in cleansing liver and burning fat. More importantly, carrots are rich in fibre. Fibrous foods not only help in keeping full for longer, but also helps in preventing constipation.

 
84pycblnpt8

Drinking carrot juice can help you lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: 6 Reasons Why Cardio Exercises Are Best For Weight Loss

4. Carrots are great for skin and hair

Carrots have the magical property of strengthening hair and tightening the skin. Luke suggests adding beetroot, chia seeds, flax seeds and some raw honey to the juice for added benefits.
 

wgjklouqgij

Carrots and its juice is good for hair and skin
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Carrots are good for diabetes

Carrots contain antioxidants and phytochemicals which can help in regulating blood sugar. 1/4 of a carrot is sugar and the amount of carbs is really small. Carrots are known to have a glycemic index of 39 and thus help in keeping blood sugar levels under control.

6. They help build immune function

Carrots contain Vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and preventing diseases. Vitamin C in carrots help in reducing severity of cold and for how long it lasts.

It is for these qualities that carrots are great to be included in your daily diet.

Also read: Benefits For Vitamin C For Your Skin, Hair And Face: Know All About It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


RELATED STORIES

Peanuts For Weight Loss: Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why These Legumes Must Be Included In Your Diet

Peanuts for weight loss: Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share the various health benefits of peanuts and how they are beneficial for people suffering from diabetes, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), etc.

Swiss Ball Exercises: 5 Swiss Ball Exercises By Celeb Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala That Will Get Your Butt On Fire

Swiss ball exercises: Working out on the Swiss ball activates more muscle fibres, as compared to when you perform the same exercise on the floor. This is because a person struggles more to maintain control on the ball's unstable surface.


COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

5 Best Home Remedies For Typhoid Fever
5 Best Home Remedies For Typhoid Fever

FAQ

Read More»

