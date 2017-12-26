Try These 5 Effective Kettlebell Exercises For Weight Loss
Are you looking for exercises to lose weight but not ready to spend too much time on it? Or are you just lost in where to begin? Kettlebell training can help you burn up to 400 calories in 20 minutes.
Are you looking for exercises to lose weight but not ready to spend too much time on it? Or are you just lost in where to begin? Kettlebell training can help you burn up to 400 calories in 20 minutes. Kettlebell is a weight that resembles a cannonball with a handle and is used to perform different kinds of exercises. They are most effective with fat burning and weight loss. It combines aerobic and strength training into one and encourages the dynamic movement of the body. Here we have compiled 5 kettlebell exercises for you to start losing your weight effectively.
1. Kettlebell Deadlift
- Deadlifts help you improve your posture. To do a kettlebell deadlift correctly:
- Stand in an upright position with feet close together.
- Hold the kettlebell in your right hand, facing the floor, relaxed.
- Lift your left leg up, keeping the back neutral. Lean your torso forward, while still raising your left leg up. The kettlebell should lower toward the floor.
- With your back upright, return to the original position and assume the above steps with the alternate leg and arm. Three sets of 12 reps on each leg should suffice.
2. Turkish Get-Up Kettlebell Exercise
- Lie on your back with your left leg bent and your right leg straightened.
- Keep the left palm firm on the ground a little farther to your side.
- Hold the kettlebell on the right hand stretched to the ceiling. Press your left hand on the floor and lift your pelvis up.
- Keeping your eyes on the kettlebell, come to a sitting position while still engaging your core.
- Shift your left leg backwards and put your weight on the left knee.
- Push your left palm off the ground, so your torso is upright while still looking at your right hand.
- Bringing the left leg closer to the right, stand upright.
- Reverse the sequence with alternating hands and legs.
- Sets: 3. Reps: 6-8 on each side
3. Kettlebell Squat
- Stand in an upright position with feet a little wider than shoulder width apart.
- Hold the kettlebell with both hands in front of your chest.
- Keeping the chest lift, bend your knees assuming a squat position.
- 20-25 reps are sufficient for this.
4. Kettlebell Windmill
- Stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder width apart.
- Shift your left toe outward and lift your right arm above your head. Lift your head to keep your eyes on the weight.
- Shift your hips to the right; don't let your pelvis swing behind.
- Lower your torso toward the floor, keeping the body as flat as possible and into a triangle.
- Bring your left arm to the left shoulder doing bicep curl, keeping your torso still.
- In this hand positioning, come to a standing positioning, bringing your weight evenly on both feet.
- Complete the rep by bringing your left hand overhead. Now return to the original position and start again.
- Make sure to do 2 sets of 3-5 reps on each side.
5. Kettlebell Russian Twist
- Sit on the mat, holding the kettlebell with both of your hands, in front of your chest.
- Lift your feet off the mat and parallel to it.
- Keeping your core engaged, rotate your torso to the left and then to the right. Continue alternating in these positions with 1-2 sets with 15-20 reps.
