Squats: 7 Different Types Of Squats And Their Health Benefits
Squats offer benefits like improved flexibility, weight loss, improved hormone release and much more. Even doctors recommend squats and all this is due to the fact this workout targets various muscles of the body at the same time.
Squats offer benefits like improved flexibility, weight loss, improved hormone release
HIGHLIGHTS
- Squats are a multi-joint workout every fitness enthusiast swears by
- Squats offer benefits like improved flexibility, weight loss
- Barbell front squat has become extremely popular in the recent time
Squats are perhaps the favorite exercise of all gym-goers. It is that multi-joint workout every fitness enthusiast swears by and the best part is that this exercise targets much more than your lower body. Yes, while you may have believed that squats target only the lower part of your body and strengthen it, this one form of workout has many other health benefits to offer. Squats offer benefits like improved flexibility, weight loss, improved hormone release and much more. Even doctors recommend squats and all this is due to the fact this workout targets various muscles of the body at the same time. But there's a catch! In order to get maximum benefits from this workout, you need to practice different variations of squats. In this article, we shall get you acquainted with the different types of squats you can practice and its health benefits.
Also read: Top 3 Exercises For Firmer & Stronger Buttocks By Celebrity Trainer
Take a look at the 7 different types of squats you should be practicing regularly.
1. Body-weight squat
Body-weight squat is the most basic form of squats. Stand straight with your legs apart. Push your hips backward while keeping your feet in place and knees and calves straight. Hold this position for a second and then stand up straight in the starting position. This one helps you strengthen your legs and cut excess body fat from your thighs.
2. Dumbbell split squat
For this one, hold a pair of dumbbells in your hands, keep your hands by your side and palms facing each other. Stand straight with your legs apart. Take a medium-sized step forward with your left leg and lower your right knee until it barely touches the ground. Now pause for a moment, then push yourself backward and regain the original position. Now switch legs and practice the same again.
Also read: The Best Butt Toning Exercises You Must Include In Your Fitness Regime
3. Goblet squat
This type of squat needs you to hold only one dumbbell in your hands. Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest by cupping its head. Think of the dumbbell as a heavy goblet and hold it accordingly. Now brace your abs and lower your body as far as you can by pushing your hips backward and bending your knees. Hold on to this position for a second and then stand up straight again.
4. Braced squat
For this type of squat, you need to hold a weight plate in front of your chest, instead of a dumbbell. Hold the weight plate with both your hands in front of your chest and keep your hands straight. Now push your hands forward and your hip backward while lowering your knees. Hold this position for a second and then come back to your original position.
Also read: Luke Coutinho's Exercises To Burn Fat And Keep Muscles Lean And Firm While Travelling
5. Barbell front squat
This form of squat seems strange at first but it has become extremely popular in the recent times, especially, among the crossfit enthusiasts. Hold a barbell across your chest and place it in front of your shoulders. With this in place, perform a normal squat. Push your hip back while lowering your knee and keeping your lower leg straight. Perform this slowly to ensure that no injuries take place.
6. Jumping squat
For this type of squat, keep your fingers at the back of your head and keep your elbows straight. Slowly bend your knee and then jump as high as you can. Squat down as soon as you land and then jump again.
Also read: Leg Exercises: Top Health Benefits Of Leg Exercises You Never Knew
7. Pistol squat
Stand with your legs shoulder-apart. Hold your arms straight out parallel to the floor and at shoulder level. Raise your right leg and hold it parallel to the floor and bend down to the squat position. Pause for a second and then push your body backward and regain the original position.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.