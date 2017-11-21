Here's How 'Face Yoga' Can Make You Look Young Forever
HIGHLIGHTS
- Face yoga gives your face a natural lift.
- Face yoga helps in reducing fat cheeks.
- One can rid of double chins with the help of face yoga.
Did you know there is something called 'face yoga' which can help you get younger looking and fresh skin? What yoga does to your body, face yoga does to your face. It includes a series of exercises that can help in relaxation of your face, which can ultimately lead to smoothening of the tension-filled expressions which we make every day, without even realising. Relaxing these contorted facial muscles helps in giving us a natural face lift, and we up looking young as ever!
1. Simha Mudra (Lion Pose)
This pose is helpful in stimulating all your facial muscles and is one of the most popular asana in face yoga.
How: Kneel down and place your hands on your thighs. Open your mouth wide and stretch your tongue upto the chin. Try to make a sound that replicates the roar of a lion from your throat. Repeat the exercise every day for effective results.
2. Jivha Bandha (Locked Tongue Pose)
Jivha Bandha helps in shaping up your jaw line and toning face muscles.
How: Sit in a lotus position while placing your hands on your lap. Touch the upper wall of your mouth with the tip of your tongue. Try to open your mouth while keeping your tongue this way, until you feel a stretch in your throat and neck. Breathe from your nose and repeat the exercise a couple of times.
3. Jalandhar Bandha (Chin Lock)
This pose helps in shaping your face and toning the muscles of your face ad jawline. This is extremely helpful in getting rid of double chins.
How: Sit down in the lotus position and breathe deeply. Place your hands on the knees, lift your shoulders up and bend forward. Press your chest in between your collar bones in way that it closes your food pipe. Hold your breath as long as possible. Release and repeat a couple of times.
4. Fish Face
Fish face tones and stretches your cheek muscles. The pose makes your cheeks less flabby and your face sleek.
How: Try to replicate a fish by sucking your cheeks and lips inwards. Stay in this position and try to smile. The exercise will make you experience a burning sensation on your cheeks and jaw. Relax and repeat the exercise.
5. Cheek Uplift
Cheek Uplifts helps in highlighting your cheekbones, by reducing the fat in them.
How: Sit comfortably and smile as wide as you can. Now place the index and middle finger of both your hands on both the cheeks. Lift your cheeks towards eyes with the help of fingers. Hold it there for a few seconds and relax. Repeat the exercise a couple of times.
6. Chin Lift
Chin lifts help in getting rid of your double chins and stretches jaw, throat, and neck.
How: You can either sit or stand during Chin Lift. Look up at the ceiling. Try to make a pout by tightening your lips. Hold the position for a few seconds and then release. Repeat the exercise a few times.
7. Neck Roll
Neck rolls are also an effective way to get rid of double chins. They tighten the skin of the neck and reduce sagging of the skin and wrinkles.
How: Sit comfortably and look straight. Now, roll or turn your head in a circular motion. Keep your spine straight and shoulders down while doing so. Do sets by rotating your head clockwise and anti-clockwise.