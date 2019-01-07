ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation

Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation

Want some fitness motivation? Preity Zinta's video doing push-ups will get you kick-started with your fitness routine this year. Watch it here.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 7, 2019 03:34 IST
4-Min Read
Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation

Preity Zinta shares a video doing push-ups on Instagram

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. After binge eating during holidays, exercising may seem difficult
  2. Your stamina might be affected
  3. You will have to take it slow and steady

Remember when it was Diwali and you binge ate and binge drank, and it took you weeks to feel fit and healthy again? Even Namrata Purohit, the celebrity Pilates trainer shared an Instagram story on how she felt fit after a few weeks of Diwali bingeing. New Year is as festive a time as Diwali and parties are an inevitable part of the celebration. On this first Monday of the year, you definitely need some motivation to get back to your fitness routine and Preity Zinta is right here with it.

She took to Instagram to share a video of her doing push-ups on the Swiss ball. Now that is some motivation!


RELATED STORIES

Fitness Experts See Wearable Technology, Group Fitness And HIIT Leading 2019 Trends

The top fitness trends for 2019 include exercise trackers, group fitness and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), according to the American College of Sports Medicine. Each of these has been ranked highly for several years.

If It's Easy, It's Not Worth It: Decoding Preity Zinta's Fitness Secrets

Preity Zinta is now seen as a fitness inspiration too. The actor shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram regularly. Take a look.

Also read: Need Monday Motivation? Watch This 5-Exercise Dumbbell Workout By Kayla Itsines Now!

Push-ups are a tedious kind of exercise which you will only be able to do until you practice it daily and reach a certain level of fitness. So first of all, be prepared if even a single push-up is taking a lot of effort to complete. It is probably because the calories you consumed and the binge eating you did in the past few days.

However, what is important is that you make the attempt of exercising. After binge drinking or binge eating, you usually lose on your stamina and may probably gain some water weight too. All these may seem discouraging but you must know that you should let you down.

Also read: You Can't Get Better #MondayMotivation Than This: Malaika Arora Will Inspire You To Get Fit Now

The sooner you get back to normal eating and drinking routine, the easier it will be to feel fit and healthy again. Know that you don't need to go on a calorie deficit diet just to make up for all the extra calories you consumed during the holidays. This may land you in nutritional deficiencies, thus impacting your health in a negative way and also making weight loss more difficult. Moreover, the weight you lose while going on crash diets is quickly gained back once you get back to normal eating routine.

Also read: Why Yami Gautam Does Pole Dancing: Her Fitness Routine Is All The Motivation You Need For The Holidays

In the meantime, watch Preity Zinta hustle in the video shared above. It is all the Monday motivation you need!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

10 Foods And Drinks To Help Manage Blood Sugar

 

Home Remedies

Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!
Rich In Proteins And Other Nutrients This Food Can Be Great For Your Skin As Well!

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

New Device To Make Glucose Monitoring 'Painless' For Diabetics

Is Your Dog Obese? Beware! It May Reduce It's Lifespan, Finds New Study

This Primrose Plant Compound Could Combat Eye Cancer

Here's An Effective Tip To Prevent Late-Life Depression You All Must Follow

Balancing Protein Consumption With Alternative Sources Can Reduce Diet Related Deaths: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases