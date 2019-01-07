Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation
Want some fitness motivation? Preity Zinta's video doing push-ups will get you kick-started with your fitness routine this year. Watch it here.
Preity Zinta shares a video doing push-ups on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- After binge eating during holidays, exercising may seem difficult
- Your stamina might be affected
- You will have to take it slow and steady
Remember when it was Diwali and you binge ate and binge drank, and it took you weeks to feel fit and healthy again? Even Namrata Purohit, the celebrity Pilates trainer shared an Instagram story on how she felt fit after a few weeks of Diwali bingeing. New Year is as festive a time as Diwali and parties are an inevitable part of the celebration. On this first Monday of the year, you definitely need some motivation to get back to your fitness routine and Preity Zinta is right here with it.
She took to Instagram to share a video of her doing push-ups on the Swiss ball. Now that is some motivation!
Push-ups are a tedious kind of exercise which you will only be able to do until you practice it daily and reach a certain level of fitness. So first of all, be prepared if even a single push-up is taking a lot of effort to complete. It is probably because the calories you consumed and the binge eating you did in the past few days.
However, what is important is that you make the attempt of exercising. After binge drinking or binge eating, you usually lose on your stamina and may probably gain some water weight too. All these may seem discouraging but you must know that you should let you down.
The sooner you get back to normal eating and drinking routine, the easier it will be to feel fit and healthy again. Know that you don't need to go on a calorie deficit diet just to make up for all the extra calories you consumed during the holidays. This may land you in nutritional deficiencies, thus impacting your health in a negative way and also making weight loss more difficult. Moreover, the weight you lose while going on crash diets is quickly gained back once you get back to normal eating routine.
In the meantime, watch Preity Zinta hustle in the video shared above. It is all the Monday motivation you need!
