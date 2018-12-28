Why Yami Gautam Does Pole Dancing: Her Fitness Routine Is All The Motivation You Need For The Holidays
Pole dancing, weight training and healthy eating are the top reasons for Yami Gautam's fit and toned body. Read below to more of her fitness secrets.
Yami Gautam includes pole dancing in her fitness routine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pole dancing helps in burning lots of calories
- It can help in improving body posture and strengthens muscles
- It seems to be one of Yami Gautam's favourite workouts
Actress Yami Gautam is currently winning hearts of thousands of fans, all thanks to the striking glimpses of her in trailer of her upcoming film Uri. She essays the role of an intelligence officer working in National Security Agency (NSA) in the film, which also stars actor Vicky Kaushal. The role is definitely very different from what we have seen Yami Gautam doing so far. She rose to popularity after Vicky Donor, and has progressed to be the next It girl of Bollywood. What's more is that Yami also has a thing for fitness, if her Instagram feed is to be believed.
Yami Gautam fitness routine
Pole dancing seems to be Yami Gautam's favourite form of fitness. "Tough is an understatement, love for this however is overwhelming!" writes Yami Gautam in the caption of her post. Watch the video below to know what we are talking about.
Pole dancing is form of exercise which can help in burning lots of calories in minimum time. It is a form of fitness which engages muscles of the entire body and makes for a great cardiovascular exercise. The exercise can also help in strengthening your muscles and improving your posture. It is a great stress buster, and can be beneficial for your bones and joints in the long run.
But, that's not it. Yami Gautam seems to understand the importance of weight training and how the exercise routine helps in building muscles, losing fat and toning the body. In the post below, Yami can be seen doing the classic bicep curls, an exercise which can help in toning of your arms. It is a highly functional exercise as the movement that it trains is highly functional. Flexing your arm at the elbow is a movement which you make various times in a day and thus bicep curls is an important exercise for one and all.
A fitness routine is incomplete without a proper and healthy diet. Nuts, fresh fruit and water... Yami shares a food post with three of the most important ingredients of a healthy and nutritious diet.
Nuts and seeds contain essential fatty acids and proteins. Including them in your diet can help in weight loss as keep you full for longer.
Eating fresh and seasonal fruits can be beneficial for your gut health. You should eat at least one seasonal fruit in a day can be beneficial for your health.
Water is the source of livelihood, which is important for hydration and can also help in weight loss. Drinking sufficient water in a day can offer protection from various diseases.
Yami's fitness posts are probably the best motivation to give up laziness and head to the gym, especially during the holidays.
Wishing you all the very best for Uri and other future endeavours, Yami Gautam!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
