Upper Body Workout: Preity Zinta Motivates Fans With Her Push-Ups Video- Watch Here!

Preity Zinta does push-ups in her lates Insta post. Watch the full video here.
Preity Zinta does push-ups after doing yoga
Preity Zinta is an avid fitness enthusiast. So much so, that she shares a workout video on Insta quite regularly. In one of her recent workout videos, she shares a video of her doing push-ups, an exercise which is great for building upper body strength. The one thing we women need to work on is upper body strength. "If I stop training it's the first place I become weak so here I am trying to get creative with my after yoga push ups," Zinta shares in the caption of her post.
Upper body is indeed a neglected area among women. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines agrees with this. In her Insta posts, she has often spoken about how not everyone enjoys upper body workout. But it is still important that we don't neglect it, as it is important to build your overall body strength.
A few weight training exercises can be helpful for building your upper body. These exercises can help in toning your arms and chest, and also improve your posture and make you stronger.
So if you've got 10 minutes, here's an upper body workout you can do with just a pair of dumbbells. The workout includes a total of six exercises. Here are they:
- Chest Press - 12 reps
- Skull Crusher - 15 reps
- Bent-Over Row - 24 reps
- Alternating Bicep Curl - 30 reps (15 per side)
- Shoulder Press - 15 reps
- Side to Front Raise - 15 reps
You can watch the video shared below to see how each exercise is done.
For those who don't have a pair of dumbbells at home, fret not. There are body weight exercise that target your upper body. You can add these exercises in between sets to make workouts extra challenging. Complete three laps to make a full workout.
