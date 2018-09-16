Need Monday Motivation? Watch This 5-Exercise Dumbbell Workout By Kayla Itsines Now!
Want some Monday motivation for exercising? Watch this 5-exercise dumbbell workout by Kayla Itsines. The exercises can be done at home as well. Read to know more...
5-exercise dumbbell workout by Kayla Itsines can help in improving functional strength
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kayla Itsines is here with the perfect Monday motivation
- Her dumbbell workout can be done at home as well
- You can combine the workout with some cardio exercise like running
How about welcoming your Monday with a power-packed dumbbell workout by none other than Kayla Itsines? For the appropriate Monday motivation, you need an interesting and energizing workout regime apart from a vigorous cardio session which helps you get on the move. Give a great kickstart to your week with this 5-exercise dumbbell workout which you can even do at home (if you have dumbbells at home). You can go for a 30-minute run or brisk walk or cycling session to make up for your cardio and get back home and try this interesting compilation of exercises by Kayla Itsines.
5-exercise dumbbell workout by Kayla Itsines
The five exercises which Kayla Itsines suggests are:
1. Burpee squat and press
2. Weighted sumo squats - Shoulder press
3. Bicep curls
4. Static lunges
5. Dumbbell dead lifts - Reverse fly
You can try doing 12 to 14 reps of each exercise for 3 sets to make the workout more effective. Watch the video and make sure you do the exercises with the right technique.
Also read: 5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have
Here are the benefits which you can expect from 5-exercise dumbbell workout by Kayla Itsines:
1. Burpee squat and press: Burpees are beneficial because they target almost every muscle group in just a few steps. They are a combination of push-ups and squats (as you can see in the video). Burpees are helpful in building your muscular bulk and also help in strengthening your legs, butt, core, arms and shoulders.
2. Weighted sumo squat - shoulder press: Weighted sumo squat are the advanced version of traditional sumo squats. Sumo squats are done by keeping your leg at a wider distance. Your feet need to be pointing outwards while doing sumo squats. Because of the different position, muscles emphasized in sumo squats are different from traditional squats. Sumo squats emphasise more on the butt and thigh adductors - which move your legs inwards towards the body. Doing sumo squats with weights makes the exercise more effective and challenging.
Shoulder press work towards strengthening your upper body.
Also read: 7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime
3. Bicep curls: Apart from helping you have strong and big arms, bicep curls help in improving functional strength. They train your biceps, forearms, shoulders and back muscles, all at the same time.
4. Static lunges: Static lunges are great for toning your butt, increasing your core strength, maintaining balancing and improving hip flexibility. Make sure you do them with the right technique by being in the right posture and bend as much as required. Doing them with weights makes them all the more efficient and challenging.
Also read: Do Workouts Have Anti-Ageing Benefits? Here's What You Need To Know
5. Dumbbell dead lift - Reverse flye: Dumbbell deadlifts primarily work on your butt muscles. They help in keeping your back straight and in extending your hips. Reverse flyes with dumbbells help in strengthening your posterior, shoulders and upper back. This exercise helps in improving posture of the upper body, its functioning and overall movement. Doing reverse flyes with the right technique is important. Watch video for reference.
Here's wishing you a happy and fit week ahead!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.