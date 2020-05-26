Lockdown Fitness: Preity Zinta Takes Fitness A Notch Higher With A Jugaad Workout With Resistance Bands
Lockdown fitness: Actress Preity Zinta was recently spotted doing a workout with resistance bands in a park. Watch video here.
Preity Zinta does stretching exercise with resistance bands in a park
HIGHLIGHTS
- Resistance bands can help in toning of muscles
- They can help in reducing back and neck pain
- They are portable and inexpensive
Lockdown and not being able to gym are surely not good enough reasons to stop exercising. While many exercises can be done at home without any equipment, including strength training exercises, there are some which need some kind of "jugaad" to be done outside the gym. Just the way actress Preity Zinta does in one of her latest Insta posts. She can be seen doing an exercise with resistance band and some weights, but using the help of a pole at a park. Now that is some interesting jugaad!
"Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what Jugaad looks like," the actress writes in the caption of her post.
Resistance bands are a popular fitness tool among enthusiasts. They are essentially elastic bands which are commonly used for strength training or physical therapy.
One of the top reasons for their popularity is that a number of exercises can be done with them. They prevent you from using momentum to cheat, and thus, they enable better endurance progression.
The same can be witnessed in the Insta video below as Zinta is pushing her limits to perform the exercise.
Resistance bands are also helpful in toning and activating muscles and improving overall body strength. These bands offer a simple yet effective way to improve body strength at home.
Health benefits of exercising with resistance bands:
1. Tones the body: Stretching of resistance bands can increase tension in your muscles and make them contract. This in turn helps in improving toning of the body.
2. Back pain and neck pain: Stretching with resistance bands can be an effective way to reduce back pain and neck pain. You can simply use resistance bands in your stretching routine after working out.
3. They are super portable: Resistance bands are light in weight and can be carried anywhere. They can make for a travel-friendly fitness equipment.
4. Recovery from injury: If you are trying to recover from sports or muscle-related injury, resistance bands are the ones for you. This is because these bands don't apply pressure in the way weights do. They are safe for your joints.
5. Affordable: Resistance bands are affordable as well. These bands come in a variety thickness levels. The thicker the band, the harder the resistance. Choose according to what suits your body.
Kudos to Zinta for such fitspiration!
This lockdown, stay indoors, stay safe and definitely stay fit.
