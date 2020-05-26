ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Lockdown Fitness: Preity Zinta Takes Fitness A Notch Higher With A Jugaad Workout With Resistance Bands

Lockdown Fitness: Preity Zinta Takes Fitness A Notch Higher With A Jugaad Workout With Resistance Bands

Lockdown fitness: Actress Preity Zinta was recently spotted doing a workout with resistance bands in a park. Watch video here.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 26, 2020 06:12 IST
4-Min Read
Lockdown Fitness: Preity Zinta Takes Fitness A Notch Higher With A Jugaad Workout With Resistance Bands

Preity Zinta does stretching exercise with resistance bands in a park

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Resistance bands can help in toning of muscles
  2. They can help in reducing back and neck pain
  3. They are portable and inexpensive

Lockdown and not being able to gym are surely not good enough reasons to stop exercising. While many exercises can be done at home without any equipment, including strength training exercises, there are some which need some kind of "jugaad" to be done outside the gym. Just the way actress Preity Zinta does in one of her latest Insta posts. She can be seen doing an exercise with resistance band and some weights, but using the help of a pole at a park. Now that is some interesting jugaad!

"Finding different ways to stay fit during this quarantine. In simpler words this is what Jugaad looks like," the actress writes in the caption of her post.

Resistance bands are a popular fitness tool among enthusiasts. They are essentially elastic bands which are commonly used for strength training or physical therapy.


RELATED STORIES
related

Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation

Want some fitness motivation? Preity Zinta's video doing push-ups will get you kick-started with your fitness routine this year. Watch it here.

related

If It's Easy, It's Not Worth It: Decoding Preity Zinta's Fitness Secrets

Preity Zinta is now seen as a fitness inspiration too. The actor shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram regularly. Take a look.

Also read: Watch: Alia Bhatt Is Stronger, Fitter And Better At Performing Burpees! Her Workout Videos Are All The Motivation You Need Today

One of the top reasons for their popularity is that a number of exercises can be done with them. They prevent you from using momentum to cheat, and thus, they enable better endurance progression.

The same can be witnessed in the Insta video below as Zinta is pushing her limits to perform the exercise.

Resistance bands are also helpful in toning and activating muscles and improving overall body strength. These bands offer a simple yet effective way to improve body strength at home.

Health benefits of exercising with resistance bands:

1. Tones the body: Stretching of resistance bands can increase tension in your muscles and make them contract. This in turn helps in improving toning of the body.

2. Back pain and neck pain: Stretching with resistance bands can be an effective way to reduce back pain and neck pain. You can simply use resistance bands in your stretching routine after working out.

cj57qtkg

Stretching with resistance bands can help in reducing back pain and neck pain
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Neck Pain Giving You A Hard Time? Try Acupressure For Instant Relief!

3. They are super portable: Resistance bands are light in weight and can be carried anywhere. They can make for a travel-friendly fitness equipment.

4. Recovery from injury: If you are trying to recover from sports or muscle-related injury, resistance bands are the ones for you. This is because these bands don't apply pressure in the way weights do. They are safe for your joints.

5. Affordable: Resistance bands are affordable as well. These bands come in a variety thickness levels. The thicker the band, the harder the resistance. Choose according to what suits your body.

Kudos to Zinta for such fitspiration!

This lockdown, stay indoors, stay safe and definitely stay fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Fennel Tea: Here
Fennel Tea: Here's How This Tea Can Help Eliminate Digestive Issues; Know Method To Prepare It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com