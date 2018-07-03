Swiss Ball Exercises: 5 Swiss Ball Exercises By Celeb Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala That Will Get Your Butt On Fire
Swiss ball exercises: Working out on the Swiss ball activates more muscle fibres, as compared to when you perform the same exercise on the floor. This is because a person struggles more to maintain control on the ball's unstable surface.
Exercising on the Swiss ball activates core in order to maintain balance and stability
HIGHLIGHTS
- When done regularly, Swiss ball exercise can provide many health benefits
- Exercising on a Swiss ball helps ease back pain
- Swiss ball exercises are great for attaining a toned butt
As part of her video, Yasmin illustrated 5 exercises, which she says, can "get your butt on fire." These exercises are thus great for those aspiring for a healthy and toned butt.
The first exercise is straight leg raises on the Swiss ball. For this exercise, you need to rest on your stomach and hips on the ball. Touch the floor with your hands, make sure they are straight. Hold a smaller ball in between your feet to ensure better stability. Now raise your legs up straight and try to feel a stretch. Also, make sure that you use a Swiss ball which is appropriate for your height. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps for this exercise.
The second exercise is the hamstring curl, which is done in the same position as the first exercise. The only difference is that you need to bend your knees and stretch your legs back. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps for this exercise.
The third exercise is a little more challenging than the first two. It is called the bent arm, straight leg lifts. For this exercise too, you need to be in the same position and lift your legs higher, while bending your arms a bit. Feel the stretch and perform the exercise with absolute technique for best results. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps for this exercise.
The fourth exercise is an advanced version of the second exercise. You need to perform the hamstring curls with bent arms and lift knees higher. This again is more challenging and can be surprisingly effective for getting a toned butt. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps for this exercise.
The last exercise is the grasshopper lift. You need to bend your knees with your feet towards the ceiling. Try lifting your hips and your legs up straight. The ball should be balanced in between the feet as well. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps for this exercise.
Yasmin mentions in the caption of the post that these exercises can also be performed on a bench or a bed, where your hips can rest on the bench or the bed. However, doing them on the Swiss ball is what adds that additional element of instability and makes the exercise more fun and challenging.
The Swiss ball helps in activating your core in order to keep from wobbling. Maintaining a steady balance on the Swiss ball is a major challenge while performing exercises on it.
Furthermore, working out on the Swiss ball activates more muscle fibres, as compared to when you perform the same exercise on the floor. This is because a person struggles more to maintain control on the ball's unstable surface.
The Swiss ball helps in aiding sports performance as well. The unstable surface of the ball activates the entire core structure. This strengthens core muscles and improves awareness of the body as it moves through the space. You end up having improved balance, coordination and posture while exercising on the Swiss ball. These benefits of Swiss ball help in improving athletic performance and offer improved protection from injury.
