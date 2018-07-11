ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 7 Benefits Of Push-Ups You Never Knew

Top 7 Benefits Of Push-Ups You Never Knew

Push-ups are one of the most beneficial workouts, for both your body and mind. It helps you achieve a tight and toned upper body with a strong core. Were you aware of these benefits of push-ups?
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 11, 2018 11:52 IST
3-Min Read
Top 7 Benefits Of Push-Ups You Never Knew

A standard push-up activates every muscle of your upper body at a time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Push-ups are one of the most powerful upper-body workouts
  2. A standard push-up activates every muscle of your upper body at a time
  3. Push-ups activate your core muscles and help them become stronger

Push-ups might not be one your favourite exercise in the gym but it surely is one of the most beneficial workouts, for both your body and mind. The amount of strength that it takes to perform a 25-rep set of push-ups is immense. Nevertheless, it is one of the most powerful upper-body workouts of all time. It helps you achieve a tight and toned upper body with a strong core. And the best part about this exercise is that it does not require you to get an expensive gym membership, a trainer or even a tiny piece of equipment. Just some space and of course, strength, and you are good to go. This single exercise targets a large group of muscles in your body at one time. As you gain strength, you can increase the intensity of the workout and with time, it will help you become stronger. A standard push-up activates every muscle of your upper body at a time. To perform a standard push-up, lie down on your stomach. Now balance your body on your palms and toes. Now slowly lower your body, bring it parallel to the ground and try to keep your body straight.

Also read: Strength Training: How Much And Why You Must Include It In Your Fitness Regime

Push-ups have a wide number of benefits to offer. Let's take a look at 7 such benefits of push-ups.

1. Improved flexibility


Push-ups promote better flexibility in the body. When you lower your body to the ground, the back muscles get stretched. And when you push yourself up, your bicep muscles are stretched. Practicing this again and again helps you achieve flexibility in the back and biceps. Improved flexibility reduces the risk of injuries as well.

Also read: 5 Upper Body Workouts To Give You Strong, Toned Arms

2. Enhanced cardiovascular system

Push-ups target a number of muscle groups in your body at a time. Therefore, when you get down to practice this workout; this compound exercise activates a number of muscles in your body at a time. This gets your heart to work harder and pump more blood to the muscle tissues. So technically, push-ups get your body and your heart to function rigorously at the same time. This supports heart health and cut down on stored body fat.

3. Improved posture

Being on a desk job or spending too much time on your laptop can compromise with your posture to quite an extent. Sitting for too long weakens your core muscles and disturbs your posture. But there is one way of correcting this; practicing push-ups! When performed properly, push-ups activate your core muscles and help them become stronger. This helps you achieve an improved posture. An improved posture is one of the most passive benefits of push-ups.

Also read: 6 Best Core Strengthening Exercises: You Must Try These!

4. Burn a lot of calories

Push-ups are a strength training exercise and these are not usually counted under the fat-burning exercises. However, by following certain techniques, these exercises can help you burn more calories that you usually would. This exercise needs you to put in a great deal of energy and that energy is actually calories. So the more energy you put in, the most calories you burn. And if you increase the intensity of this workout, you can lose weight.

5. Increases testosterone levels

With age, the hormone concentration both men and women starts changing. In men, circulating testosterone levels droop considerably. Research suggests that exercises like standard push-ups can be quite helpful in keeping hormonal levels in check.

Also read: 6 Reasons Why Cardio Exercises Are Best For Weight Loss

6. Reduced risk of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis takes place when your bone density declines. This mainly takes place as a result of ageing. Sticking to a healthy diet and performing weight-bearing exercises can be quite helpful in this case. They increase bone density and keep diseases like osteoporosis at bay.

7. Reduces risk of injuries

Shoulder and back injuries are likely to take place if your body lacks flexibility. In this case, practicing push-ups can be quite helpful. Push-ups work my making your body stronger and more flexible. This helps you perform complex exercises easily, thereby cutting risk of suffering from injuries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

