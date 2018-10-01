Pre-Workout Nutrition: Foods To Eat Before Workout To Shed Those Extra Kilos And Gain Lean Muscle
If you have been training in the gym for months to lose weight,but are not able to achieve the desired goalspoor eating habits could be the main culprit.
Good nutrition can help your body perform better and recover faster after each workout.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Good nutrition can help your body perform better in the gym
- A good pre-workout meal or a snack can help you burn more calories
- A bowl of oats with some protein powder will do wonders for your health
Eating right is equally important as exercising if you want to get rid of that stubborn belly fat and achieve your desired fitness goals. Good nutrition can help your body perform better and recover faster after each workout. Nutrient intake prior to exercise will not only help you improve your performance but also minimize muscle damage. If you have been training in the gym for months to lose weight, but are not able to achieve the desired goals poor eating habits could be the main culprit. One common mistake which most people make while trying to shed those extra kilos is not eating before a workout. Either they do not know or they forget the essence of food eaten before training. A good pre-workout meal or a snack can help you burn more calories and charge you up after a strenuous workout session. It will also turn your body into a powerful fat-burning machine and speeding up your weight management.
Also read: Beat Stress And Get Super Fit With This Easy Midweek Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala
Here's everything you need to know about pre-workout nutrition:
1. Carbohydrates: Carbs help break down the food into glucose, enter our muscle cells, and give us fuel to exercise at our maximum capacity. Eating healthy carbohydrates right before you exercise ensures that you will have extra glucose on hand if you need it to replenish those glycogen stores. If you are strapped for glucose during your workout, you will feel weak, tired, and inactive. Before a workout, it is good to eat simple carbohydrates, because they are digested fast and provide energy.
2. Protein: Do not forget proteins! In addition to carbohydrates, consuming a little bit of protein before your workout can be beneficial. When we do weight training exercises, like lifting weight, we create small tears in our muscle fibers. When you rest, your body repairs those tears, building up your muscles strength than they were before. For this it needs more protein. Include good sources of protein in your diet like eggs, nuts, chicken or nuts.
3. Liquids: The best way to get your body hydrated before you even think about heading to the gym is drinks. You should start drinking about two cups of water a few hours before exercise and a cup of water 10 to 20 minutes before working out. The goal is to minimize dehydration which can cause cramps, low energy or even spasms. You should try to stay hydrated throughout your workout. Try drinking 1 cup of water for every 15-30 minutes of intense physical activity, especially if you are sweating profusely or are training in a heated environment.
Some pre-workout meal ideas:
- Prepare a healthy protein shake for yourself with some berries, bananas and milk or Greek yogurt
- Have two or three boiled eggs along with a avocado toast
- A bowl of oats with some protein powder
- You can even prepare a fruit or vegetable salad for yourself with some nuts in it
- A banana pancake can also be a healthy option
Also read: Kick Start Your Day With These Quick Exercises On Bed
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.