Hurry! This Superfood Can Help You Lose Those Extra Kilos

- You can incorporate the yogurt into a smoothie drink
- Greek yogurt can be a healthy and satisfying treat after workout
Greek yogurt is a thicker and a creamer version of regular yogurt. It comes either in flavors or it is plain. You can eat it as a snack or incorporate it in recipes, desserts and smoothies. This yogurt has many benefits along with a taste that will leave you feeling full and satisfied for a longer time. The benefits include supporting weight loss, promoting vaginal health, keeping the intestinal system healthy, increasing bone density, regulating blood pressure, boosting immunity, aiding in digestive system and promoting thyroid function. Other benefits includes supporting blood production, supporting muscle growth, preserving oral health and improving your mood.
Here are some benefits of Greek yogurt:
1. The sliminess factor: Even though Greek yogurt is thicker than the regular yogurt, and therefore not so "slimy," some people still do not care for the consistency. You can incorporate the yogurt into a smoothie along with some fruits. As an alternative you can use it as a topping on other foods or even use it as a substitute for sour cream on top of chili or baked potatoes, or as a marination.
2. Calcium: Another important benefit of Greek yogurt is its high calcium content. Calcium has been linked to regulation of the body's cortisol output. High amounts of the hormone cortisol can cause the body to store fat, aiding in weight loss or other health goals. By incorporating more calcium into your diet, you can limit fat production in the body to a certain extent.
3. A workout recovery food: Greek yogurt can be a healthy and satisfying treat after a strenuous workout. Not only will it control your hunger pangs until your next meal, but it contains protein that can repair damage done by exercise. Also, Greek yogurt is rich in the amino acids which make up proteins. Proteins are the building blocks for regenerating muscle tissue and repairing fiber damage. You can try adding a banana or some berries to your yogurt for an ultimate nutritious post-workout snack.
4. It helps you feel fuller, longer: Grabbing a bowl full of Greek yogurt as an afternoon snack can reduce hunger pangs. Greek yogurt contains almost twice the amount of protein found in standard protein, and is less in sugar. This means that not only your appetite will be suppressed, but also because protein possesses a higher thermic effect than any other macro nutrient.
According to the Delhi based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan, some of the benefits that Greek yogurt offers are:
- Greek yogurt has a higher protein concentration than regular yogurt so if you want to build your muscles it's a must have item in your diet
- Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics which is essential in maintaining gut health. Probiotics also boost the immune function and aid weight loss
- Vegetarians need to make a note of this! Greek yogurt is a good source of Vitamin B-12
- If you are looking to increase your daily intake of Calcium for stronger bones then all you need to do is add Greek yogurt to your diet!
- With its high potassium content and low sodium content, Greek yogurt is beneficial for people suffering from hypertension.
(Monisha Ashokan ia a city based nutritionist at Nourish Me)
