Kick Start You Day With These Quick Exercises On Bed
There are some quick, gentle yet effective exercises which can be done every morning to give your day a great start.
You can complete a short workout right on your mattress.
There are days when you plan to go for a morning workout but when the time comes you can't really get out of the bed. Well, you don't have to feel guilty for that. There are some quick, gentle yet effective exercises which can be done every morning to give your day a great start. You can do a short yet effective workout right on your mattress. These exercises do not require any equipment and you can be done with it even before you make your morning coffee. Most mattresses provide a slightly unstable surface. Unstable surfaces can be beneficial for building core strength, improving balance, flexibility and toning the areas of the body like the abs and glutes.
Here are some exercises which you can do on your bed:
1. Sit-ups and crunches: You can do sits ups and crunches easily on your own mattress as well. For this exercise lift as you would do for a normal crunch, then twist your body gently on to one side. While doing this, extend the opposite leg to the direction you are turning. Repeat this movement whilst alternating between sides. This exercise if done regularly can give you a flat belly.
2. Forearm plank: You can start this exercise with your forearms and knees on your bed, and shoulder-width apart. Your elbows should be stacked underneath the shoulders, your forearms straight in front of you on the bed. Lift your knees off the bed and push your feet back to bring your body to full extension. Keep your core tight and your hips lifted, and keep your neck in line with your spine. This is an incredibly effective exercise for back and muscle strength.
3. Toe touches: This is a great exercise to start your day. For this exercise, you should lift your legs to the ceiling and arms lying flat above your head, making an "L" shape with your body. Reach up vertically to touch your toes, crunching your abs in the process, and then slowly lower back to starting position. Do this exercise at least twenty times. It well help you strengthen your spine.
4. Outer thigh lifts: Lie on your right side, using your right arm to support your head, and keep your legs stacked on top of each other. Slowly lift your left leg to about a 60-degree angle from the ground, then slowly release back down without touching your right leg.
