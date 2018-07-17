Top Exercises For Chronic Pain You Must Do Daily
Chronic pain affects your day-to-day life and your mental health. Chronic pain is ideally defined as one which lasts for 3 to 6 months.
Chronic pain can be treated by stretching and relaxation exercises
Chronic pain is quite a common ailment amongst numerous individuals. People who experience chronic pain experience body pain for weeks, sometimes even months. Chronic pain is ideally defined as one which lasts for 3 to 6 months. Chronic pain affects your day-to-day life and your mental health. But need not worry as chronic pain can be treated with the help of exercise. It all depends on your state of health. Exercising can help in reducing inflammation in case of chronic pain. It can also help in increasing mobility and decrease overall pain, along with no additional medication. You can opt for a combination of cardio exercises along with some relaxation, stretching and strengthening exercises. If you do them regularly, your chronic pain can decrease substantially over time.
Following are some of the most effective exercises for chronic pain:
1. Cardio exercises
Cardiovascular exercises can be specifically helpful for people with chronic pain. They can be done anytime, anywhere and require no gym equipment.
Walking is an effective exercise for chronic pain. Walking for half an hour can help in increasing strength and endurance. Walking is also good for heart health. You can begin with slow walking and progress towards walking at a faster pace while also walking for longer distances.
2. Swimming and water aerobics
Swimming and water aerobics are effective exercises for chronic pain, especially for people who face mobility issues. They help in moving without adding additional stress to your joints and muscles. Swimming also therapeutic benefits and is a great way to clear your mind.
3. Relaxation exercise
Relaxation exercises are important for people who live with chronic pain. You can perform breathing exercises and visualization for dealing with chronic pain. You can lie on your back on the bed of floor. Place your hands on your belly and relax your shoulders and feet. Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth. Make sure you release all the air. Feel your belly rise under your fingertips with each deep breath you take. Keep your body in resting position and continue breathing for some time. Repeat this activity every evening before bed time for getting rid of chronic pain.
4. Stretching exercise
Chronic pain in your lower back or neck can help in relieving tension and stiffness. There are a few stretching exercises for chronic pain which you can do at home. Lie on your back on the floor and try to bring your knees towards your chest. Wrap your arms around the knees and try to hug yourself. You can even rock side to side in case you are feeling a stretch through hips and lower back.
For giving a stretch to your butt, you can try the same stretching exercise for chronic pain by crossing your legs.
Then, you can stand or sit beside a door and raise your elbow above the shoulder. Stretch it on alternative sides. You can also rest your elbow against door jam and rotate the outside of your shoulder blade.
Turn your head away from the side and bend it to look down. Deepen the stretch gently by placing your free hand on the top of your head by applying very slight pressure.
5. Strengthening exercise
Strengthening exercise for chronic pain helps in stabilising joints and also reduces chances of injury. Having adequate core strength is important for people with chronic pain. You can do various core strengthening exercises which help in maintaining proper posture and balance. Exercises which work on abdomen, hips and back, can help in strengthening of core and improving your strength and stability.
