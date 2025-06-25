Home »  Living Healthy »  At Home Bench Workout: This Complete Body Exercise Routine Is A Must Try

At Home Bench Workout: This Complete Body Exercise Routine Is A Must Try

Home workouts are an effective tool to stay fit. They can be designed to build strength, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance flexibility.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jun 25, 2025 03:52 IST
4-Min Read
At Home Bench Workout: This Complete Body Exercise Routine Is A Must Try

Fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared a complete body workout using a bench

Home workouts are effective, simple and easy to inculcate into your daily routine. When planned and executed correctly, home workouts can be just as effective as gym sessions. With bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or minimal equipment like dumbbells or kettlebells, you can target various muscle groups. One such effective home workout that you can do in the comfort of your home is a bench exercise routine.

Most individuals usually use a training bench for upper body exercises. However, you can perfrom a complete body workout using a bench at your home.

In an Instagram video, Fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared a complete body workout using a bench that is simple yet highly effective. Keep reading to know all the details.



RELATED STORIES
related

If Youre In Your 40s, You Must Follow These Workout Tips

With the right approach, it's possible not only to maintain fitness but to thrive. Keep reading as we share tips.

related

Festive Season: How To Boost Motivation To Workout Through Festivities

Working Out: In this article, we list ways in which you can ensure you stay motivated to workout through the festivities.

Expert-recommended full-body bench workout

Here's the video:



"I've got you with this one. Simple but effective, minimal equipment, full body," she wrote in the caption.

Workout details:

  • Tricep Dip: 12 reps
  • Straight Leg Raise: 12 reps
  • Step Up, 24 reps: (12 on each side)
  • Incline Push Up: 12 reps
  • Glute Kickback: 24 reps (12 per side)

Perform this thrice for maximum results

A bench provides support and stability for various upper body and lower body exercises. It can be used for bench presses, step-ups, and tricep dips, which help improve muscle strength and endurance.

A bench workout can also enhance flexibility through exercises like bench stretches or hip raises. It also challenges your balance and stability, particularly in exercises that require you to position your body at different angles.

For cardio workouts

While training benches are usually used for strenght exercises, you can also perfrom a cardio workout using the same. A bench can be easily used for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or circuit workouts. It can help can keep your workouts dynamic and challenging.

Home workouts are an effective tool to stay fit. They can be designed to build strength, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance flexibility.

However, consistency in your routine is the key.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases