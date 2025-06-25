At Home Bench Workout: This Complete Body Exercise Routine Is A Must Try
Home workouts are an effective tool to stay fit. They can be designed to build strength, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance flexibility.
Fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared a complete body workout using a bench
Home workouts are effective, simple and easy to inculcate into your daily routine. When planned and executed correctly, home workouts can be just as effective as gym sessions. With bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, or minimal equipment like dumbbells or kettlebells, you can target various muscle groups. One such effective home workout that you can do in the comfort of your home is a bench exercise routine.
Most individuals usually use a training bench for upper body exercises. However, you can perfrom a complete body workout using a bench at your home.
In an Instagram video, Fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared a complete body workout using a bench that is simple yet highly effective. Keep reading to know all the details.
Expert-recommended full-body bench workout
Here's the video:
"I've got you with this one. Simple but effective, minimal equipment, full body," she wrote in the caption.
Workout details:
- Tricep Dip: 12 reps
- Straight Leg Raise: 12 reps
- Step Up, 24 reps: (12 on each side)
- Incline Push Up: 12 reps
- Glute Kickback: 24 reps (12 per side)
Perform this thrice for maximum results
A bench provides support and stability for various upper body and lower body exercises. It can be used for bench presses, step-ups, and tricep dips, which help improve muscle strength and endurance.
A bench workout can also enhance flexibility through exercises like bench stretches or hip raises. It also challenges your balance and stability, particularly in exercises that require you to position your body at different angles.
For cardio workouts
While training benches are usually used for strenght exercises, you can also perfrom a cardio workout using the same. A bench can be easily used for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or circuit workouts. It can help can keep your workouts dynamic and challenging.
However, consistency in your routine is the key.
