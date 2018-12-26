New Bride Deepika Padukone Is Back At The Fitness Game With A Bang: This Video Is the Ultimate Inspiration You Need
Shortly after wedding shenanigans took a wrap for actress Deepika Padukone, she is back with a bang on her fitness routine. The actress was seen doing a stairs workout recently.
Deepika Padukone was recently seen doing a stairs workout
HIGHLIGHTS
- Climbing stairs is a great exercise for heart health
- It can help in burning lots of calories
- It is good for mental health as well
Shortly after wedding shenanigans took a wrap for actress Deepika Padukone, she is back with a bang on her fitness routine. The actress was seen doing a stairs workout recently. Climbing stairs is the ideal workout for those who wish to improve their speed, agility, quickness and plyometric skills. What's more is that climbing stairs is a great form of cardio exercise which can help in burning huge amount of calories. Climbing stairs requires working against gravity to lift your entire body. The exercise can help in strengthening your leg muscles along with improving your heart rate and overall health.
In the video below Deepika Padukone can be seen swiftly climbing stairs in order to improve her agility, quickness and plyometric skills. The first set involves quickly climbing each step while the second one involves jumping on each step from the ground. She does both the sets in quickly without taking a break in between. The routine can up your heart rate and needs to be done with utmost focus and concentration to prevent injuries and loss of balance.
Also read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Climbing Stairs
Health benefits of climbing stairs
1. Good for heart: Climbing stairs can increase your heart rate and protect you from high blood pressure and clogged arteries. Both these conditions can increase risk of heart attack or various other heart disease.
2. Good for bone health: Climbing stairs can also be great for your bones and muscles. The exercise helps in improving strength, bone density and muscle tone. People in desk jobs can benefit climbing stairs as it can help in reducing risk of osteoporosis.
3. Good for mental health: An exercise like climbing stairs can also be great for your mental health. It is easy to be included in your routine and require no gym equipment. It is a cardiovascular exercise which results in release of endorphins or happiness hormones. It can help in reducing stress, anxiety and depression.
Also read: Climb Stairs: Here's How It Will Reduce High Blood Pressure
4. Good for weight loss: If weight loss is your goal, then you must include climbing stairs in your fitness routine. The exercise can help in burning lots of calories and can make for an effective cardio exercise essential for speedy weight loss.
5. Improves stamina: For those who are struggling to build sufficient stamina for exercising, climbing stairs can help. The exercise involves pulling your weight against gravity. Health benefits of climbing stairs accrue more quickly than most other exercises.
So, how about ditching the gym today and going for a nice stairs climbing session like Deepika Padukone? You can even try the routine that she is seen doing in the video above. Happy fitness everyone!
Also read: 6 Exercises Which Burn Maximum Calories In Minimum Time
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.