6 Exercises Which Burn Maximum Calories In Minimum Time

6 Exercises Which Burn Maximum Calories In Minimum Time

Exercises like running, cycling and swimming are considered to the most effective exercises for burning calories.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 23, 2018 01:36 IST
3-Min Read


Cross fit training is highly effective in weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Martial arts can help in burning lots of calories
  2. Power yoga can also be helpful
  3. Aerobics and Zumba are fun workout routines for burning calories

The simple rule for weight loss is to burn as many calories as you can in a day. You either need to do intense aerobic activities or moderately intense for around 75 minutes or 150 minutes respectively in a week. Exercises like running, cycling and swimming are considered to the most effective exercises for burning calories. Finding the right exercise regimen can work wonders in helping you with your weight loss goals. But how do you make right choice? Keep reading to know your answer...

How much exercise do you need to burn maximum calories?

The Centre for Disease Control has recommended that 75 minutes of vigorous activity or 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week is important for a person to even maintain the weight that you are currently in. You can also mix the two and aim at creating a balance between the two.


Following are the exercises which can help in burning lots of calories

1. Swimming

People with knee troubles can resort to swimming for burning calories and weight loss. Slow freestyle laps for around half an hour can burn as much as 255 calories in one session. Doing the breaststroke or butterfly stroke can burn over 400 calories in half an hour.

Also read: Bad Calories: All You Need To Know

2. Aerobics and Zumba

Aerobics is a fitness regime which involves intense jumping and dancing. Aerobics and Zumba are essentially dance-based workouts which can help in burning around 250 calories or more in a span of half an hour or more.

3. Running and cycling

Running or cycling are two exercises which can help in burning lots of calories. You can also walk or brisk walk, but it will result in comparatively fewer calories burnt. If you are running on a treadmill or cycling on the cycle at the gym, make sure that you do it a suitable speed and resistance to be able to help you burn calories.

7vn6cq98

Running and cycling are effective exercises for burning more calories
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Foods With Zero Calories And Great Health Benefits

4. Cross fit workout

A cross fit workout is one which involves different routines every day in order to maximise the number of calories you burn in a day. It involves both aerobic exercises as well as weightlifting exercises. Cross fit is a highly effective fitness regimen for weight loss.

5. Power yoga

Unlike traditional yoga, power yoga is done at a comparatively faster pace and can help in burning calories for weight loss. Power yoga involves more demanding yoga asanas in more number of reps to be done at a faster pace.

6. Martial arts

Martial arts is a form of training which can improve your overall fitness and also help in burning lots of calories. It is in fact quite an exciting and empowering form of fitness.

Also read: Did You Know How Many Calories These Foods We Consume Daily Have?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

