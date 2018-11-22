ASK OUR EXPERTS

Leg Day At The Gym Done Right With These 7 Exercises

If you feel that you have become strong and resistant enough to do your leg routine at the gym comfortably, its time you bring some variations to it and try the recently shared leg challenge by Kayla Itsines.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 22, 2018 07:31 IST
4-Min Read
You need to do 4 rounds of the leg exercise routine shared by Kayla Itsines

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to challenge yourself when exercising
  2. Progressive overload principle helps in making you stronger
  3. You need to try this workout by setting a timer

Think that you have mastered a legs workout at the gym? We suggest you think again! According the progressive overload principle, you must challenge yourself after every few weeks to gain maximum benefits from a strength training workout. In order to get stronger, you must push yourself every time you feel comfortable in the current weights and reps of exercise. So if you feel that you have become strong and resistant enough to do your leg routine at the gym comfortably, its time you bring some variations to it!

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently shared a leg challenge for everyone, where you have to push yourself to do 4 rounds of each exercise, and set a timer to record how long it takes you to do the entire workout.

Also read: Kegel Exercises Or Pelvic Floor Exercises: Kegels Can Help Control Urinary Incontinence


Following are the exercises included in Kayla Itsines' leg challenge:

1. Sit Squat- 12 reps

2. Sumo squat- 16 reps

3. Donkey kick- 12 reps per side

4. Rebound lunge- 10 reps per side

5. Squat with barbell- 12 reps

6. Glute bridge- 12 reps

7. Outward snap jump- 10 reps

Also read: A 5-Exercise Pilates Routine To Burn All The Belly Fat By Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala

Make sure you do the exercises with the right technique. The idea is to do them as swiftly as possible, while not compromising on the technique either. What's better is that these exercises can be done at home too. The exercises it involves don't require any gym equipment. Push yourself and try this simple yet challenging set of leg exercises suggested by Kayla Itsines to be fit like her!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

