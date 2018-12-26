Weight Loss And Other Amazing Reasons To Include Fiber In Your Diet
Eating a fiber-rich diet helps lower cholesterol, lose weight, lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and decrease the risk of developing kidney stones and type 2 diabetes.
The most important health benefit of fiber is it helps in quick weight loss.
Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. Though most carbohydrates are broken down into sugar molecules, fiber cannot be broken down into sugar molecules. Instead it passes through the body undigested. Fiber offers numerous health benefits. Let us have a look at them. Fiber helps regulate the body's use of sugar, keeps hunger and blood sugar in check. Adequate intake of fiber can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Eating a fiber-rich diet helps lower cholesterol, improves gut health, lose weight, lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and decrease the risk of developing kidney stones and type 2 diabetes.
There are two types of fiber: insoluble fiber, which helps food pass through your digestive system and which does not dissolve in water. On the other hand soluble fiber, helps eliminate fat and lower cholesterol levels and dissolves in water.
Fiber-rich diet is extremely essential as it aids in digestion and helps you get rid of other digestive issues like constipation, bloating and irregular bowel syndrome. Eating foods rich in fiber will also lower the risk of developing hemorrhoids and fatty liver disease as well. As fiber passes through the stomach and intestines, it absorbs water, adding bulk to the stool. This promotes regularity and aids in the smooth digestion.
Moreover, people suffering from diabetes should include fiber in their diet as it helps in the absorption of sugar and manage blood sugar levels. Also, certain types of dietary fiber may help to slow your body's breakdown of carbohydrates. This helps with the blood sugar control.
Foods which have significant amounts of soluble fiber also offer several health benefits. They help in lowering the cholesterol levels making them a heart-friendly food. Also, foods like beans, oats, flax seed and oat bran which are rich in soluble fiber have many heart-health benefits.
The most important health benefit of fiber is it helps in quick weight loss. High-fiber foods are filling because they expand in the stomach and intestines. This further helps you eat less and stay satisfied for a long time. These foods help in curbing your hunger pangs which thereby protects you from overeating in the next meal. Not only controlling your appetite but fiber also helps in preventing the body absorb some of the calories in the foods you eat. All the more exciting is eating adequate amount of fiber will help in maintaining a healthier weight overtime.
Top 25 fiber-rich foods:
- Potatoes
- Berries
- Apples
- Beans and legumes
- Mangoes
- Carrots
- Chia seeds
- Flax seeds
- Peas
- Chickpeas
- Prunes
- Quinoa
- Yoghurt
- Avocado
- Oranges
- Grains
- Nuts
- Figs
- Spinach
- Mustard greens
- Brown rice
- Coconut
- Broccoli
- Pears
- Bananas
