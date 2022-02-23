Fitness Taking A Back Seat Because Of Lack Of Time? Try This HIIT Workout Which Give More Benefits In Lesser Time
Not having enough time is a common refrain for not working out regularly. For them, HIIT is very beneficial.
A HIIT workout which gives you more benefits in lesser time
You don't need a gym to be fit and healthy. This seems to be the mantra that fitness trainers and experts have been explaining to people forced inside their homes during the pandemic. Well, Kayla Itsines has often come up with new ideas to make the home workout engaging and exciting. She has now shared a video, explaining the stages of high-intensity interval training, simply known as HIIT. Kayla says she is from the US; luckily for her, Miami is relatively warmer than the rest of the US. Kayla adds that she is feeling “good” either because of the amazing weather or the HIIT.
Most of us now have a job that requires us to sit in front of our workstations for long hours. This reduces the time we would have otherwise spent being physically active. Not having enough time is also a common refrain for those unable to work out regularly. For them, it is time to try high intensity interval training.
HIIT involves short periods of intense exercise alternated with recovery periods. A big advantage of HIIT is that people can get maximum health benefits in minimum time. Typically, an HIIT workout requires 10–30 minutes each day. Despite the short duration, it can produce health benefits similar to twice as much moderate-intensity exercise, fitness experts say.
So, without wasting more time, here's what Kayla proposes we all should do:
1.Caterpillar Walk And Plank Jack (20 secs)
2.Squat and Rotation (30 secs)
3.Straight Leg Raise And Hip Lift (20 secs)
4.Mountain Climber And Push Up 4:1 (30 secs)
5.Hops (20 secs)
6.Side Plank And Oblique Crunch (40 secs, 20 per side)
7.Commando And Push Up (20 secs)
8.Skipping (40 secs)
Kayla has asked her Instagram followers to complete 3 laps of each circuit.
Here's the video tutorial:
Also, If you are in a region where you have hot weather, go outside in the sunshine, and try this workout for incredible benefits.
