ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have

5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have

While you spend hours working out in the gym, your muscles go through a great deal of wear and tear. A combination of complex carbs and proteins is ideally what you need for recovery post-workouts.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 28, 2018 03:46 IST
3-Min Read
5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have

Post-workout recovery drinks are more easily digestible than post-workout foods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fruit juices and Gatorades can make up for the fluid loss in the body
  2. The electrolytes in chocolate milk are extremely hydrating
  3. The protein content of Greek yogurt is much higher than regular yogurt
While you spend hours working out in the gym, your muscles go through a great deal of wear and tear. Therefore, it is extremely important for you to fuel them with something healthy which promotes quick recovery. Keep in mind that whatever you eat is going to have a direct impact on the efficiency of your workouts. A combination of complex carbs and proteins is ideally what you need for recovery post-workouts. Now it is not practically possible for you to carry chicken and brown rice all the time. In such a scenario, post-workout recovery drinks are the more convenient option. And the best part is that they are no less healthy than chicken and brown rice! In the liquid form, your body is able to digest the protein and carbs much faster. This means that your muscles get the required nutrition quickly. Here, we bring to you 7 powerful drinks which will give your body the ultimate post-workout nutrition it needs.
 
 
brown rice

It is not practically possible for you to carry chicken and brown rice all the time. In such a scenario, post-workout recovery drinks are the more convenient option
Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Weekly Workout Plan, Pre And Post Workout Foods And More​

Here are 5 healthy drinks which will promote quick and healthy recovery post-workouts.

1. Fruit juice

While working out, your body loses a lot of water and electrolytes through sweat. To make up for that loss, drink 100% fruit juice. Freshly extracted apple juice is recommended in this case; Gatorades can also be taken. This makes up for the fluid loss that your body goes through after workouts. Fruit juice is the perfect glucose replenishment for your body after workouts.

Also read: Toned Milk Vs Full-Cream Milk: Which Milk Is Healthier For Weight Loss

2. Fruit smoothie

Prepare a refreshing fruit smoothie for yourself using some yogurt and fresh berries. The simple sugars in the berries boost glycogen stores in your body and promote quick recovery. It also provides your muscles with quality protein which helps repair the muscles after a long duration of rigorous workouts. Berries are also a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants.

smoothies

Prepare a refreshing fruit smoothie for yourself using some yogurt and fresh berries
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk is known as the best post-workout recovery drink. This is because of the composition of this drink which is 4:1 of carbs and proteins respectively. This makes the drink perfect for recovery. The electrolytes in this drink are extremely hydrating. Research shows that athletes who drink chocolate milk are twice as likely to retain the fluids as compared to those who drink regular sports drinks. Add one and half teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa to 8 ounces of milk and there's your post-workout recovery drink.

Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?

4. Greek yogurt smoothie

The protein content of Greek yogurt is much higher than regular yogurt. Prepare a Greek yogurt smoothie and top it with some granola. This drink is also a good combination of proteins and carbs and can be the perfect post-workout recovery drink for you.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in magnesium, potassium and antioxidants. The sodium content, on the other hand, is much lower than processed sports drinks. This makes coconut water one of the most hydrating drinks of all time. It restores the electrolyte balance in your body to make up for the loss you go through during your workouts.

coconut water

Coconut water is rich in magnesium, potassium and antioxidants


Also read: Fruit Juice Or Whole Fruit, Which One Is A Healthier Option?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies
Get Rid Of Migraine Pain With These Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Antidepressants May Up Mortality Risk In Lung Disease Patients

Gene Editing Can Curb Autism Symptoms, Here's How

Exercise Can Help Treat Mood Disorders. Here's Why, And How To Get Started

Sleep Problems Might Lead To Hypertension In Women

Here's How Mindfulness Can Help You Curb Cravings

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS