5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have
While you spend hours working out in the gym, your muscles go through a great deal of wear and tear. A combination of complex carbs and proteins is ideally what you need for recovery post-workouts.
Post-workout recovery drinks are more easily digestible than post-workout foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fruit juices and Gatorades can make up for the fluid loss in the body
- The electrolytes in chocolate milk are extremely hydrating
- The protein content of Greek yogurt is much higher than regular yogurt
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Weekly Workout Plan, Pre And Post Workout Foods And More
Here are 5 healthy drinks which will promote quick and healthy recovery post-workouts.
1. Fruit juice
While working out, your body loses a lot of water and electrolytes through sweat. To make up for that loss, drink 100% fruit juice. Freshly extracted apple juice is recommended in this case; Gatorades can also be taken. This makes up for the fluid loss that your body goes through after workouts. Fruit juice is the perfect glucose replenishment for your body after workouts.
Also read: Toned Milk Vs Full-Cream Milk: Which Milk Is Healthier For Weight Loss
2. Fruit smoothie
Prepare a refreshing fruit smoothie for yourself using some yogurt and fresh berries. The simple sugars in the berries boost glycogen stores in your body and promote quick recovery. It also provides your muscles with quality protein which helps repair the muscles after a long duration of rigorous workouts. Berries are also a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants.
3. Chocolate milk
Chocolate milk is known as the best post-workout recovery drink. This is because of the composition of this drink which is 4:1 of carbs and proteins respectively. This makes the drink perfect for recovery. The electrolytes in this drink are extremely hydrating. Research shows that athletes who drink chocolate milk are twice as likely to retain the fluids as compared to those who drink regular sports drinks. Add one and half teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa to 8 ounces of milk and there's your post-workout recovery drink.
Also read: Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?
4. Greek yogurt smoothie
The protein content of Greek yogurt is much higher than regular yogurt. Prepare a Greek yogurt smoothie and top it with some granola. This drink is also a good combination of proteins and carbs and can be the perfect post-workout recovery drink for you.
5. Coconut water
Coconut water is rich in magnesium, potassium and antioxidants. The sodium content, on the other hand, is much lower than processed sports drinks. This makes coconut water one of the most hydrating drinks of all time. It restores the electrolyte balance in your body to make up for the loss you go through during your workouts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.