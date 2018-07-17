ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime

7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime

Sirsasana or headstand is one of the most powerful yoga poses of all time. From improving brain function, strengthening upper body, headstands can do it all.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 17, 2018 10:51 IST
3-Min Read
7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime

Headstands can help improve brain function

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Headstands can improve brain function and strengthen upper body
  2. It engages the upper back, core and arm muscles at the same time
  3. For maximum benefits, practice headstands for 10 minutes, 6 days a week
Sirsasana or headstand is one of the most powerful yoga poses of all time. It surely is one of the toughest poses of all time but trust us, the benefits of this pose make it worth the effort. It is known as the king of yoga poses and for a very good reason. From improving brain function to strengthening upper body, headstands can do it all. The initial few attempts may go in vain, so make sure you have an expert around to guide you. When practiced in the right alignment, a number of muscles in your body are engaged at a time. It engages the upper back, core and arm muscles at the same time. It is important for the practitioner to see if his or her body weight is suitable for this workout or not. For maximum benefits, practice headstands for 10 minutes, 6 days a week. It is not advised if you are on your moon cycle or are pregnant. Any person with a healthy neck, back and body weight can practice this pose.
 
3ql6dmg

Sirasana is known as the king of yoga poses

Also read: 5 Best Yoga Asanas For A Flat Tummy

Here's a list of 7 important health benefits of headstands, reasons why you must practice this workout every day:



1. Relieves stress

Headstands are also known as the cooling posture. It allows you to draw attention inwards. Any person dealing with stress or anxiety of any type can practice this pose for relief. To get maximum benefits, combine headstands with deep breathing. This will help you kill stress in no time.

 
coo3scj

Headstands help relieve stress and anxiety
 

2. It boosts blood flow

An important benefit of headstands is that it improves blood flow in your body. In a natural inverted position, your body is able to supply blood to your head which improves mental focus and function. It reduces pressure on your heart as well. Normally, the heart pumps blood up to your brain. This pose, on the other hand, gives your heart the break it needs. Improved blood flow to the head and scalp can improve hair growth as well. It can also leave your face with the glow you always wished for.
 

 
1h0du8fo

Headstands reduces pressure on your heart
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Strengthens the core

Headstands engage your core muscles and strengthen them. A proper headstand will engage the abdominal and oblique muscles along with rectus abdomini and transverse abdominus. An improper headstand can compromise on core strength. So in the initial few attempts, the guidance of an expert is recommended.

Also read: International Yoga Day: Yoga Poses For Different Body Types As Per Ayurveda, Know Yours

4. Improved digestion

When gravity is reversed on your organs, you allow your body to get rid of the materials stuck in your digestive system. It allows you to release trapped gases and improve blood flow to the digestive organs. It improves nutrient absorption and delivery to different parts of your body. Combining a headstand with deep breathing can get you multiple benefits at the same time.
 

 
o8ph3dcg

Sirasana helps in improving digestion
 

5. Improved focus

One of the most important benefits of headstands is its ability to improve focus. This pose supplies oxygen other important nutrients to your brain, thereby reducing the risk of oxidative stress. Improved blood flow to the brain enhances brain function and improves focus.
 

6. Decreases fluid build-up in ankles, legs

Edema in no way is fun. It happens when you spend way too much time on your legs. One way of dealing with it is practicing headstands. This will reduce fluid-buildup in the legs and help you flush out excessive water stored in the lower part of your body.
 

aojdj29g

Edema can be dealt by practicing headstand
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Helps clean the adrenal glands

Going upside down in a headstand helps you squeeze your adrenaline glands. This flushes out the stress hormones from the body thereby cleaning the adrenal glands. The cleaner these glands are, the better they will function.

Also read: 6 Best Core Strengthening Exercises: You Must Try These!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Want Your Baby To Cry Less? Try Baby-Wearing: Know All About It

Anaphylaxis Symptoms Less Severe In Infants Than Toddlers, Says Study

Amazon Prmime Day Sale 2018: From Fitness Wearables To Nutrient Supplements, Best Health Care Deals

This Testosterone Treatment Could Bring Hope For Cancer Patients

Here's How Omega-3 Fatty Acid Help Inhibit Cancer's Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
TRENDING DISEASES
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS