7 Reasons Why Headstands Should Be Included In Your Workout Regime
Sirsasana or headstand is one of the most powerful yoga poses of all time. From improving brain function, strengthening upper body, headstands can do it all.
Headstands can help improve brain function
HIGHLIGHTS
- Headstands can improve brain function and strengthen upper body
- It engages the upper back, core and arm muscles at the same time
- For maximum benefits, practice headstands for 10 minutes, 6 days a week
Here's a list of 7 important health benefits of headstands, reasons why you must practice this workout every day:
1. Relieves stress
Headstands are also known as the cooling posture. It allows you to draw attention inwards. Any person dealing with stress or anxiety of any type can practice this pose for relief. To get maximum benefits, combine headstands with deep breathing. This will help you kill stress in no time.
2. It boosts blood flow
An important benefit of headstands is that it improves blood flow in your body. In a natural inverted position, your body is able to supply blood to your head which improves mental focus and function. It reduces pressure on your heart as well. Normally, the heart pumps blood up to your brain. This pose, on the other hand, gives your heart the break it needs. Improved blood flow to the head and scalp can improve hair growth as well. It can also leave your face with the glow you always wished for.
3. Strengthens the core
Headstands engage your core muscles and strengthen them. A proper headstand will engage the abdominal and oblique muscles along with rectus abdomini and transverse abdominus. An improper headstand can compromise on core strength. So in the initial few attempts, the guidance of an expert is recommended.
4. Improved digestion
When gravity is reversed on your organs, you allow your body to get rid of the materials stuck in your digestive system. It allows you to release trapped gases and improve blood flow to the digestive organs. It improves nutrient absorption and delivery to different parts of your body. Combining a headstand with deep breathing can get you multiple benefits at the same time.
5. Improved focus
One of the most important benefits of headstands is its ability to improve focus. This pose supplies oxygen other important nutrients to your brain, thereby reducing the risk of oxidative stress. Improved blood flow to the brain enhances brain function and improves focus.
6. Decreases fluid build-up in ankles, legs
Edema in no way is fun. It happens when you spend way too much time on your legs. One way of dealing with it is practicing headstands. This will reduce fluid-buildup in the legs and help you flush out excessive water stored in the lower part of your body.
7. Helps clean the adrenal glands
Going upside down in a headstand helps you squeeze your adrenaline glands. This flushes out the stress hormones from the body thereby cleaning the adrenal glands. The cleaner these glands are, the better they will function.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
