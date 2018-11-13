Low Sex Drive? Try These Super Nutritious And Healthy Seeds To Instantly Boost It
Also known as aliv or garden cress seeds, halim seeds are a rich source of iron, folic acid and fibre. Read here to know to how these seeds can help in boosting your libido and also help you get rid of lethargy.
Halim seeds can boost your mood
HIGHLIGHTS
- Halim seeds can improve oxygenation to the brain
- They are rich source of iron and calcium
- Garden cress is ideal for lactating mothers
Has lethargy refused to get off your body despite being almost a week since Diwali festivities got over? You're not alone! Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is here with the perfect detox food which has some amazing health benefits as well - the one and only halim seeds! Also known as aliv or garden cress seeds, these seeds are a rich source of iron, folic acid and fibre. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar mentions that if aliv or halim seeds can give a boost to your libido, mood, oxygenation to the brain and much more.
Speaking of halim or garden cress, it is a fast-growing edible herb which is related to mustard or watercress plan. It has a peppery, tangy flavour and aroma to it and is usually used to garnish foods. The plant can grow up to a height of 2 feet with minimal maintenance when undisturbed, and produces light-pink flowers and small seed pods when mature.
Garden cress plant is an important source of calcium, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin A, along with iron and folic acid. High iron and protein content in garden cress plant makes it ideal for lactating mothers.
Garden cress seeds or halim seeds also contain linoleic fatty acids and protein. They can be used to treat asthma, headache and cough.
According to Rujuta Diwekar, you can add them to nariyal pani (coconut water), or mix them in a glass of milk. Another delightful to prepare halim seeds to roll them into laddoos along with coconut and jaggery.
Thus, if detox is in your mind and guilt has taken over your heart, its time you banish them all and include halim seeds in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
