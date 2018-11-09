Include These Healthy Protein-Rich Drinks In Your Diet If You Want To Lose Weight Quickly
If you want to shed those extra kilos protein is the king of nutrients. Protein can reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Therefore, a protein-rich diet is extremely important if you want lose weight.
Protein is an important component of every cell in the body.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protein is an important component of every cell in the body
- Smoothies are rich in protein and can help you lose weight
- Yoghurt is loaded with proteins as it is a combination of casein and whey
Protein is an important component of every cell in the body. Your body needs protein to build and repair tissues. You also use protein to make enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals. Protein is an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin and blood. Along with fat and carbohydrates, protein is a "macronutrient," and the human body needs it in high quantities. But unlike fat and carbohydrates, the body does not store protein, and therefore has no reservoir to draw on when it needs a new supply. If you want to shed those extra kilos protein is the king of nutrients. Protein can reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Therefore, a protein-rich diet is extremely important if you want lose weight.
Also read: 9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss
Try these protein-rich drinks if you want to lose weight:
1. Milk:
When we talk about proteins how can we miss the most common dairy product milk. Milk and milk products have high amounts of protein and also contain many other essential nutrients, like calcium, potassium and magnesium. Milk is packed with vitamins A and D, therefore, it can be a good source of these nutrients as well. Milk contains two major types of protein which are casein and whey. Casein proteins form curds when acid is added to the milk, which is an important step in the process of cheese-making. Whey proteins are those found in the liquid portion of milk that remains after it has been curdled and strained. Both the proteins have high-quality protein and provide essential amino acids for protein synthesis.
2. Smoothies:
Smoothies are rich in protein and can help you lose weight. All the more, they are extremely simple to make and are nutritious. You can make a healthy smoothie by milk, cream or Greek yoghurt. All these are high in protein and can serve as an healthy snack. You can favourite fruits into the smoothie or even healthy nuts and seeds. Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of fiber which will keep you full for longer. Hence, you will not overeat in the next meal. In this way, smoothies are the perfect option if you want to lose weight.
Also read: Top 6 Vegan Sources Of Protein To Include In Your Diet Right Now
3. Yoghurt:
Yoghurt is loaded with proteins as it is a combination of casein and whey protein. Since most of the lactose is removed, it can work for most people who are lactose intolerant. Yogurt is highly nutritious and is rich in protein, calcium and potassium. It provides other essential vitamins and minerals and is relatively low in calories which can help you lose weight.
4. Kefir:
This probiotic drink offers several health benefits. The lactose is consumed by the gut-friendly bacteria and yeast during the fermentation process. This cultured, enzyme-rich food is a healthier option over yogurt as it provides a complete protein, essential minerals and is a good source of vitamin B. The bacteria in kefir colonizes the intestinal tract, making it a perfect choice for those who suffer from indigestion.
Also read: Protein Powders: Best Home-Made Protein Powders Which Can Help You Lose Weight
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.