Reduced Sex Drive? 6 Superfoods Which Can Boost Your Libido
Superfoods for boosting libido: Your physical, mental and emotional health can all determine the amount of sex drive you have. Read here to know about some superfoods which can give a boost to your libido.
Superfoods for boosting libido can bring an improvement in your sex life
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dark chocolate is a superfood for boosting libido
- Potassium-rich foods can improve sex drive
- Stress and anxiety can reduce your sex drive significantly
The present-day urban lifestyle can play a toll on your sex life. It can increase stress and make you feel physically exhausted - which are both big determinants of reducing libido. If it has been a few weeks since you did not have the urge to indulge in any sexual activity, it could mean you're going through a reduced sex drive. Your physical, mental and emotional health can all determine the amount of sex drive you have. In case you are exercising regularly, eating healthy and taking minimal stress, your sex drive is most likely to be just fine. But in case of stress, anxiety, physical exhaustion and bad mood, your sex drive can really come down. In order to boost your libido, there are some foods which you can include in your diet.
Read below to know about superfoods which can give a boost to your libido:
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is in season right now. The fruit, apart from being great for improving hydration levels and facilitating weight loss, is a superfood for boosting libido. The popular summer fruit contains citrulline - an amino acid which relaxed and dilates blood vessels. The same function is performed by libido boosting drugs or medicines used for treating erectile dysfunction.
2. Coffee
When consumed in limited amounts, coffee can act as a superfood for boosting sex drive. Research suggests that drinking 2-3 cups of coffee every day can help in boosting libido in men.
3. Almonds and pistachios
Almonds are rich in Vitamin E. Research suggests that foods rich in Vitamin E are good for production of hormones which boost libido. In the nuts and seeds family, almonds are the ones with Vitamin E in abundance. Include more almonds on your diet in case you wish to give a boost to your libido. Also, pistachios are a natural source of copper, manganese and zinc. All these minerals help in maintaining erection. Nuts can also help in improving the quality of sperm and sperm count.
4. Potassium-rich foods
Low levels of potassium in the body can create imbalance in electrolytes and cause high blood pressure - this can further result in erectile dysfunction. Potassium rich foods can thus act as superfoods for boosting libido. Bananas, avocado, dried apricots and coconut water are all examples of foods rich in potassium which can help in boosting libido. Also, people with erectile dysfunction should avoid foods rich in sugar and fat.
5. Saffron
A natural aphrodisiac, saffron is often considered as a natural remedy for boosting libido. Including saffron in your diet can help in reducing stress and receptivity to sex. It increases production of estrogen, serotonin and other feel-good hormones in the blood stream. Saffron also helps in reducing anxiety.
6. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is a superfood for boosting libido. It contains L-arginine, an amino acid which can act as a natural booster for sex drive. Dark chocolate results can improve blood flow in your organs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
