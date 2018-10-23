Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes? Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests 7 Ways To Reverse Type 2 Diabtes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease that has reached epidemic proportions among the adults and even young children all over the world. High blood sugar levels can lead to poor health outcomes if left uncontrolled. They can cause several short-term and long-term illnesses. Type 2 diabetes can lead to certain illnesses such as vision impairment and blindness, foot ulcers, infections, kidney failure, heart diseases and damage to the nervous system. However, certain dietary changes can be of great help if you want to reverse type 2 diabetes. Lifestyle modification including eating a fibre-rich diet, healthy fats and regular physical exercise can help lower blood sugar levels.
Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video addresses the problem of type 2 diabetes. There are some commonalities that we see in people with type 2 diabetes. But the question that comes to our mind is type 2 diabetes reversible? The answer is yes. The first and foremost thing that you have to do in order to reverse your type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle change. With the right medicines and lifestyle modification you can definitely reverse type 2 diabetes.
Certain commonalities that we see in people with type 2 diabetes:
1. Type 2 diabetes is reversible:
If you change your lifestyle you can definitely reverse type 2 diabetes. Your sedentary lifestyle can make the conditions even worse. Just one hour of workout is not enough. Try and move throughout the day. Your sedentary lifestyle can be the primary reason of type 2 diabetes.
2. Low-carb diet:
Different foods contain different types of carbohydrates, which greatly vary in their health effects. There are two different types of carbohydrates: whole carbohydrates and refined carbohydrates. We should be very careful while consuming these carbohydrates. Make sure you do not consume refined carbohydrates like sugary stuff, baked goods, pizza, pasta and aerated drinks. These provide you with no nutrition and in turn can lead to weight gain.
3. High-fat diet:
It is high time we should stop believing that fat can lead to weight gain. Fats are an important nutrient and should not eliminated from our diet. Fats supply us with energy, and they also make it possible for other nutrients to do their jobs. Healthy fats like nuts and seeds, oils that are not refined help you lower your blood sugar levels and help in maintaining a healthy heart. Therefore, you should introduce healthy fats in your diet. Though moderation is the key when you consume them.
4. Fruits and vegetables:
Even if you have diabetes you can have fruits everyday. Fruits are rich in fibre and have natural sugar so they cannot harm you in any way.You can eat a couple of fruits every day to keep your blood sugar levels normal. Fresh fruits and vegetables also help in the process of digestion. Moreover, people with type 2 diabetes generally suffer from stomach ailments like acidity, constipation and bloating. Therefore, it is necessary that you include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet everyday.
5. Chewing food slowly:
This tip is for everyone who are always in a hurry to eat their food. Make sure that you chew your food slowly. There is a direct relationship between chewing your food and blood sugar levels. When a person takes time to chew his food, he will take a longer time to finish his meal. People who chew their food slowly tend to eat less. As people eat, the brain gets the message to indicate that they are getting full. Also, the more gap you create between your meals you tend to eat more which must be avoided. So try eating after every four five hours so that you do overeat every time you eat your meal.
6. Stress:
Stress can be harmful for everyone. Any kind of stress be it personal, financial or relationship stress. You should avoid it completely. Always try to keep yourself calm. You can try some breathing exercises, meditation or even yoga whenever you feel you are stressed.
7. Inadequate sleep:
Sleep is extremely important for the overall health of the body. Ensure that you are sleeping for at least eight hours everyday. Try fixing a particular time to sleep and a peaceful environment. This will help you get a sound sleep.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
