Top 5 Healthy Benefits of Chickpeas; How It Helps You Lose Weight

Top 5 Healthy Benefits of Chickpeas; How It Helps You Lose Weight

Chickpeas are packed with nutrients, combined with the dietary fiber, are perfect for people who are trying to lose weight. The fiber helps the body feel full for longer, by interacting with ghrelin, the hunger hormone.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 29, 2018 09:56 IST
3-Min Read
Top 5 Healthy Benefits of Chickpeas; How It Helps You Lose Weight

Chickpeas nutritional value and health benefits

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chickpeas are also known as garbanzo beans
  2. The high fiber in chickpeas helps the body feel full for longer
  3. The blend of nutrients keeps the body energized and alert

Originally cultivated in Mediterranean and Middle East countries chickpeas are a part of the legume family. Chickpeas are also known as garbanzo beans and have become more popular recently. The nutty taste and grainy texture of chickpeas goes well with the numerous other foods and ingredients. As a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, chickpeas may offer several health benefits, such as improving digestion, aiding weight management and reducing the risk of several diseases. As an added benefit, chickpeas are high in protein and make an excellent alternative for meat in vegetarian and vegan diets.

Also read: 9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

Some health benefits of chickpeas you should know:


1. Diabetes: Chickpeas are particularly high in soluble fiber which helps regulate blood sugar levels by optimizing digestion. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends a minimum of 21 to 25 grams of fiber per day for women and 30 to 38 grams per day for men.

fqs85kjo

Chickpeas help regulate blood sugar levels
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bone health: They are a rich source of anti-oxidants and vital nutrients like iron, phosphate, calcium, magnesium, manganese, zinc, and vitamin K present in chickpeas all contribute to building and maintaining bone mineral density and strength. Though phosphate and calcium are both important in bone structure, the careful balance of the two minerals is important. Consumption of too much phosphorus with too little calcium intake can lead to weak bones.

3. Blood pressure: Low sodium diet is essential for maintaining a low blood pressure, however increasing potassium intake may be necessary because of its vasodilation effects. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, less than 2 percent of United States adults meet the daily 4,700-milligram recommendation.

4. Heart health: The high fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B-6 content in chickpeas helps to  balance cholesterol levels and prevents heart attacks and strokes. Chickpeas contain significant amounts of fiber, which helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

Also read: Healthy Heart: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart

5. Cancer: The mineral selenium which is not present in most fruits and vegetables, it can be found in chickpeas. It helps the enzymes of the liver to function properly and detoxify some cancer-causing compounds in the body. Additionally, selenium prevents inflammation and decreases tumor growth rates. High-fiber intakes from chickpeas and other legumes, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can decrease the risk of colorectal cancer. Vitamin C functions as a powerful antioxidant and helps protect cells against free radical damage.

6. Weight Loss: Garbanzo beans are packed with nutrients, combined with the dietary fiber, are perfect for people who are trying to lose weight. The fiber helps the body feel full for longer, by interacting with ghrelin, the hunger hormone. The blend of nutrients and minerals also keeps the body energized and alert, preventing fatigue and snacking in between the meals. They serve as an important source of proteins needed for growth and development of the body.

sunddpqo

Chickpeas helps you keep full for longer
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 5 Protein Sources For Vegetarians

