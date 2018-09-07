ASK OUR EXPERTS

Foods Rich In Fibre: Make Sure To Include Them In Your Diet

The Academy of nutrition and dietetics advises that most men try to eat about 38 grams of fiber per day, but most guys only get about 15 grams per day.
Foods that are rich in fibre

  1. Fiber is extremely important for our overall well-being
  2. Choosing brown rice over white rice is a healthier option
  3. One cup of green peas has about nine grams of fibre

Fiber is extremely important for our overall well-being. Eating a fiber rich diet can make you feel fuller for longer. There are two types of fibre soluble and insoluble fibre. Most plant-based foods contain a mixture of the two. Soluble fiber slows digestion, which helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. On the other hand, insoluble fiber lowers the risk of diverticular disease. The Academy of nutrition and dietetics advises that most men try to eat about 38 grams of fiber per day, but most guys only get about 15 grams per day.

Also read: Benefits of high fibre foods

Here are some fibre rich foods which should be in your diet:


1. Brown rice: Choosing brown rice over white rice is a healthier option. One cup of brown rice has around four grams of fiber as compared to the two grams per cup of white rice.

ged7q58o

Choosing brown rice over white rice is a healthier option
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chickpeas: Chickpeas have been enjoyed across the world for thousands of years. They are rich in vital nutrients, including manganese and iron and should be included in your diet.

m12b9h8

Chickpeas have been enjoyed across the world for thousands of years
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 5 Health Benefits of Chickpeas; How It Helps You Lose Weight

3. Whole grains: Incorporating more whole grain foods in your diet, which are often calorie-dense, can be beneficial for your health. It helps you feel full for longer and stops you from overeating in the next meal. As an added benefit, whole grains can provide you selenium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins.

4. Coconut: Coconut has low glycemic index and is easy to include into your diet. With four to six times the amount of fiber as oat bran, grated coconut and coconut flour are great ways to add a healthy natural fiber to your diet. 

csn8nuo

Coconut has low glycemic index and is easy to include into your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Peas: The humble green peas has about nine grams of fibre and is rich in antioxidants. You can buy them fresh or frozen and add them to your dishes like fried rice to pasta. But it is always better to consume fresh peas rather than the frozen ones.

Also read: Soluble fibre soothes irritable bowel

