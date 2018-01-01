ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  Wish To Get A Slimmer Waistline? Eat High-Fibre Foods

Wish To Get A Slimmer Waistline? Eat High-Fibre Foods

Eating high-fibre foods can help in trimming your waistline. Read full report here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 1, 2018 05:04 IST
2-Min Read
Wish To Get A Slimmer Waistline? Eat High-Fibre Foods

High-fibre foods can help in combating obesity and trimming your waistline

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. High-fibre foods can help in combating obesity and trimming waistline
  2. 30 grams of fibre foods are recommended for everyone regularly
  3. Low fibre diets lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, high blood sugar

If you felt high-fibre foods are just regulating your bowel movements, this one is for you. Scientists recently discovered that high-fibre foods could help in combating obesity and trimming your waistline. 30 grams of fibre foods are recommended for everyone regularly. These include fruits, veggies and legumes. In this research, scientists discovered that high-fibre foods can impact weight, insulin sensitivity, blood sugar and bowel health. It says that the kind of food you eat is just as important as counting calories is to a healthy diet.

It also points at the fact that fibre foods promote better gut health because the good bacteria use it as fuel during digestion. Low fibre diets lead to weight gain, insulin resistance and high blood sugar in mice.

Gunnar C Hansson, a study author from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, while talking about this research said, "Diets that lack fibre alter the bacterial composition and bacterial metabolism, which in turn causes defects to the inner mucus layer, something that triggers inflammation and ultimately metabolic disease."

Another study, conducted in May, revealed that high-fibre intake could also relieve pain in knee osteoarthritis. They looked at the diet of 4051 people and discovered that a high fibre intake helped in reducing symptoms.

The study appeared in the Cell Host & Microbe journal.

Here's a list of the foods with highest fibre content:

1. Peas

2. Broccoli

3. Figs

4. Berries

5. Cereal

6. Beans

7. Lentils

8. Avocados

9. Okra

10. Chickpeas

11. Turnip

12. Nuts

13. Flaxseeds

14. Chia seeds

With inputs from ANI



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Wish To Get A Slimmer Waistline? Eat High-Fibre Foods

New Ally Against Tuberculosis Infection Found

Boys Are Not As Emotional As Girls, Here's Why!

Alcohol Makes You Racist And Prejudiced, Says Study

Hair Loss In Women May Indicate Increased Risk Of Fibroids

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------