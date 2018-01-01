Wish To Get A Slimmer Waistline? Eat High-Fibre Foods
High-fibre foods can help in combating obesity and trimming your waistline
If you felt high-fibre foods are just regulating your bowel movements, this one is for you. Scientists recently discovered that high-fibre foods could help in combating obesity and trimming your waistline. 30 grams of fibre foods are recommended for everyone regularly. These include fruits, veggies and legumes. In this research, scientists discovered that high-fibre foods can impact weight, insulin sensitivity, blood sugar and bowel health. It says that the kind of food you eat is just as important as counting calories is to a healthy diet.
It also points at the fact that fibre foods promote better gut health because the good bacteria use it as fuel during digestion. Low fibre diets lead to weight gain, insulin resistance and high blood sugar in mice.
Gunnar C Hansson, a study author from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, while talking about this research said, "Diets that lack fibre alter the bacterial composition and bacterial metabolism, which in turn causes defects to the inner mucus layer, something that triggers inflammation and ultimately metabolic disease."
Another study, conducted in May, revealed that high-fibre intake could also relieve pain in knee osteoarthritis. They looked at the diet of 4051 people and discovered that a high fibre intake helped in reducing symptoms.
The study appeared in the Cell Host & Microbe journal.
Here's a list of the foods with highest fibre content:
1. Peas
2. Broccoli
3. Figs
4. Berries
5. Cereal
6. Beans
7. Lentils
8. Avocados
9. Okra
10. Chickpeas
11. Turnip
12. Nuts
13. Flaxseeds
14. Chia seeds
With inputs from ANI
