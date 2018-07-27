9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss
Increasing your protein intake can help in weight loss. Protein helps you keep full for longer and reduces appetite while carbs and fats are easily absorbed by the body and may contribute to increased calorie intake.
Foods rich in protein help in curbing hunger pangs
- People on a weight loss regime should eat more proteins
- Eating proteins for breakfast help increase satiety and decrease craving
- Proteins are important for muscle repair
When it comes to weight loss, we all know that eating clean and healthy is as important as exercising. However, eating healthy is not as simple as it sounds. There are many peculiarities which need to be followed, in terms how much protein, fat, carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre etc you should be eating. Ideally, health and fitness experts recommend increasing protein intake and cutting down on intake of carbs and fats. This logic is mostly applied because protein helps you keep full for longer and reduces appetite while carbs and fats are easily absorbed by the body and may contribute to increased calorie intake. In one of our previous articles, we have spoken about how protein intake helps in weight loss. Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan is of the belief that including protein in your breakfast will help in increasing satiety and curb cravings.
Moreover, protein regulates levels of blood sugar. Eating a protein-rich diet helps you have a strong immune system. The process of muscle repair is done with the help of proteins - which also prevent any damage during exercising.
So, here are some ways which can help in increasing your protein intake on a weight loss regime:
1. Include more yogurt in your diet
1 serving of yogurt contains around 20 gms of protein. You can have yogurt every day for your intake of probiotics as well as protein.
2. Drink more milk
Milk is a good source of protein and everyone must drink a glass of milk every day. It contains good amounts of both whey and casein.
Milk contains whey and casein
3. Quinoa and beans
Quinoa and black beans are too food items which people on weight loss regime can include in their diet, guilt-free. They are rich in fibre and protein and can help your lose weight.
Black beans and quinoa are rich in fibre and protein
4. Add nuts to your salad
Including nuts in your salad could be a smarter way to prepare your salad. Nuts are packed with essential proteins and antioxidants, and are also great for the heart. Eating nuts like walnuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios will contribute to an increase in your protein intake. However, avoid eating too much of them as nuts are rich in calories as well.
5. Eat more lentils
Lentils are staple for vegetarians. They are also good source of protein and can be added to your soup. Include more lentils in your diet to increase your intake of protein.
Eating lentils is a good way to increase protein intake for weight loss
6. Hummus
Replace your mayonnaise and cheese with hummus, and it will help satiate your cravings tremendously. Hummus is prepared from chickpeas, which are a storehouse protein.
Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are a great source of protein
7. Peas
Peas are good source of protein. 1 cup of protein may contain around 8 gms of protein. Peas can be added to vegetables, soups and even hummus. Eat more peas for increasing your protein intake.
Peas are good source protein for weight loss
8. Eggs
Eggs filling, delicious and so easy to prepare! People on a weight loss regime can include eggs in their daily diet as they are a good source of protein. You can have them boiled, scrambled or hard-boiled. Eggs are healthy for the body and must be included in your diet for good health.
Eggs are a good source of protein for weight loss
9. Lean meat
Fish, prawns, chicken breast are all lean meats which are good source of proteins. They are also rich in other essential nutrients for the body which can help in weight loss.
