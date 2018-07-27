ASK OUR EXPERTS

9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

Increasing your protein intake can help in weight loss. Protein helps you keep full for longer and reduces appetite while carbs and fats are easily absorbed by the body and may contribute to increased calorie intake.
  Updated: Jul 27, 2018
4-Min Read
9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

Foods rich in protein help in curbing hunger pangs

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People on a weight loss regime should eat more proteins
  2. Eating proteins for breakfast help increase satiety and decrease craving
  3. Proteins are important for muscle repair

When it comes to weight loss, we all know that eating clean and healthy is as important as exercising. However, eating healthy is not as simple as it sounds. There are many peculiarities which need to be followed, in terms how much protein, fat, carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre etc you should be eating. Ideally, health and fitness experts recommend increasing protein intake and cutting down on intake of carbs and fats. This logic is mostly applied because protein helps you keep full for longer and reduces appetite while carbs and fats are easily absorbed by the body and may contribute to increased calorie intake. In one of our previous articles, we have spoken about how protein intake helps in weight loss. Nutritionist Monisha Ashokan is of the belief that including protein in your breakfast will help in increasing satiety and curb cravings.

msjfou98

Including more protein in your diet helps in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock


Moreover, protein regulates levels of blood sugar. Eating a protein-rich diet helps you have a strong immune system. The process of muscle repair is done with the help of proteins - which also prevent any damage during exercising.

So, here are some ways which can help in increasing your protein intake on a weight loss regime:

1. Include more yogurt in your diet

1 serving of yogurt contains around 20 gms of protein. You can have yogurt every day for your intake of probiotics as well as protein.

q3f598ogYogurt is produced by bacterial fermentation of milk
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Best Ways To Use Yogurt For Shiny Hair

2. Drink more milk

Milk is a good source of protein and everyone must drink a glass of milk every day. It contains good amounts of both whey and casein.

df4n4mvoMilk contains whey and casein
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Quinoa and beans

Quinoa and black beans are too food items which people on weight loss regime can include in their diet, guilt-free. They are rich in fibre and protein and can help your lose weight.

mkaqkjcoBlack beans and quinoa are rich in fibre and protein
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Add nuts to your salad

Including nuts in your salad could be a smarter way to prepare your salad. Nuts are packed with essential proteins and antioxidants, and are also great for the heart. Eating nuts like walnuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios will contribute to an increase in your protein intake. However, avoid eating too much of them as nuts are rich in calories as well.

td1oml1gAdd nuts to the salad to increase intake of protein

Also read: Here's How Many Nuts And Seeds You Should Have For A Healthy Heart 

5. Eat more lentils

Lentils are staple for vegetarians. They are also good source of protein and can be added to your soup. Include more lentils in your diet to increase your intake of protein.

lsc7qkm8Eating lentils is a good way to increase protein intake for weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Hummus

Replace your mayonnaise and cheese with hummus, and it will help satiate your cravings tremendously. Hummus is prepared from chickpeas, which are a storehouse protein.

h9cj8u9gHummus is made from chickpeas, which are a great source of protein
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Peas

Peas are good source of protein. 1 cup of protein may contain around 8 gms of protein. Peas can be added to vegetables, soups and even hummus. Eat more peas for increasing your protein intake.

mg31nm48Peas are good source protein for weight loss

8. Eggs

Eggs filling, delicious and so easy to prepare! People on a weight loss regime can include eggs in their daily diet as they are a good source of protein. You can have them boiled, scrambled or hard-boiled. Eggs are healthy for the body and must be included in your diet for good health.

o1kpbc3oEggs are a good source of protein for weight loss

Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day

9. Lean meat

Fish, prawns, chicken breast are all lean meats which are good source of proteins. They are also rich in other essential nutrients for the body which can help in weight loss.

o6q96siEat more lean meat to increase intake of protein

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

