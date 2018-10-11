Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Follow This High Protein Diet Now
Obesity carries with it a number of health complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease. A healthy and a protein-rich diet can help you get rid of obesity easily.
World Obesity Day is observed on the 11th of October every year. This World Obesity Day, the focus is on weight stigma. Weight stigma is one of the last socially accepted forms of discrimination. This year, the goal is to change this and end obesity stigma completely. World Obesity Day was launched in the year 2015 to stimulate and support practical solutions to help people maintain a healthy body weight and get rid of obesity. The aim is to spread awareness, encourage advocacy, improve policies, and share experiences. Obesity carries with it a number of health complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and heart disease. A healthy and a protein-rich diet can help you get rid of obesity easily.
Here's how proteins work?
Protein, along with healthy carbohydrates and fat, is a major macro nutrient that helps your body function smoothly. Proteins help build strong tissues, boost your immunity metabolism. Protein does wonders for weight loss, especially in the case of obese, as it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels, curb hunger cravings and potentially increase the number of calories you burn through digestion. Protein also supports exercise efforts and keeps you from losing too much muscle mass as you create a calorie deficit to lose weight. The best part about protein is that it takes longer to digest compared to carbohydrates and thus can play an important role in making you feel more satisfied when trying to cut calories. A 2008 paper in an issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that a higher protein intake may help you reduce overall food consumption, even when you are not on a diet.
According to the Delhi based nutritionist and author Pooja Malhotra, ''Our body needs protein to build muscle. We need proteins to compensate for the daily wear and tear of tissue that takes place. When people undertake a weight loss program, a high protein diet is needed to ensure that they don’t burn out their muscle tissue.'' The nutritionist further adds, '' High protein foods that must be included are lean protein like pulses, beans, egg, dairy products, poultry and fatty fish. Red meats must be avoided. At the same time, we must be careful to include food items from other food groups as well because each food group performs vital functions and it is not a good idea to eliminate any food group entirely.''
''It is seen that vegetarians are often worried about their protein intake. They need not worry as good quality protein can be obtained by consuming cereal and pulse combinations, beans, peas, nuts and dairy products,'' the nutritionist adds.
To conclude the nutritionist adds, ''Protein supplements may be used by weight trainers, sports persons and body builders as their protein requirements are particularly high and they require easily absorb able form of protein.''
(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based nutritionist and an author)
Follow this protein-rich diet to help you get rid of obesity:
1. Tofu:
1/2 cup of tofu gives you around eight to ten grams of protein. Additionally, tofu is a proven source of essential amino acids, iron as well as calcium. It also contains the essential vitamins and minerals like manganese, selenium and phosphorous.
2. Dairy products:
Not just calcium, but dairy products like milk, curd and yogurt are fantastic sources of protein. Both yogurt and milk are high protein sources that also come with numerous health benefits. For better results, Greek Yogurt should be chosen.
3. Eggs:
A high-protein diet without eggs is definitely incomplete. Whole eggs are loaded with high-quality proteins. Apart from this the egg white portion contains vitamin B2, B6, B12, D, selenium and other minerals like zinc, iron and copper.
4. Sea-food:
Seafood is an excellent source of protein because it is usually low in fat. Include fatty fish such as salmon and tuna in your diet. Sea food is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which helps in maintaining a healthy heart.
5. Beans:
One-half cup of beans contains a lot of protein equivalent to an ounce of broiled steak. As an added benefit they are loaded with fiber to keep you feeling full for hours which in turn helps in weight loss.
