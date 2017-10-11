ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Obesity Day: Know The Many Benefits Of Eating Carbs!

World Obesity Day: Know The Many Benefits Of Eating Carbs!

There's a common misconception that -carbohydrates make you fat, infact they give you energy and help with weight control. Learn the health benefits of eating carbs as part of a balanced diet by knowing these facts.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 11, 2017 03:58 IST
2-Min Read
Carbohydrates are your body's main source of energy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Carbs provide dietary fibre and are overall considered very healthy
  2. Carbs help people coping with anxiety, depression and anger
  3. Crabs are very good for heart as they lower the cholesterol level
Carbohydrates are considered to be very essential for body. An indispensable nutrient, carbs should be a part of one's daily intake. You should eat starchy vegetables, whole grain breads, cereals, milk and milk products. These provide dietary fibre and are overall considered very good for health especially for heart and digestive system. If you take 2,000 calories per day, then your carbs intake should be between 900 to 1,300 calories. This feature solely speaks about those benefits that you may not be aware of.

1. Carbs boost mood

Carbs intake promotes serotonin which is a feel-good brain chemical. It helps people coping with anxiety, depression and anger. You should eat a lot of whole grains, beans and fruits. In case, you are undergoing treatment of depression then speak about your diet with your doctor.

heres why you need carbs

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Prevent weight loss

A lot of people complain of weight loss unwillingly. They are recommended to take a lot of carbohydrates that help in healthy weight gain. Carbs have dietary fiber that is an indigestible complex carbohydrate.heres why you need carbs

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Healthy heart

Crabs are very good for heart as they lower the cholesterol level. Medical experts suggest that soluble fiber intake is good for your health so, you should take foods like beans and oatmeal.

4. Sharp memory

Good amount of carbohydrate help in sharping memory. Consumption of carbs help in quick thinking and better decision making. Good consumption of carbs is considered to be good for brain function, and brain connectivity.

heres why you need carbs

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Prevent Diseases

When you eat a lot fiber food, it helps in preventing diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. It even assists in indigestion and keeps your cholesterol in control.

Carbs involve sugar, starch and fiber that help in increasing energy, and preventing health problems. Include fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc in your food. Avoid eating candy, sugary drinks and desserts in order to stay healthy as they will only add calories. Speak to your doctor regarding your diet chart and check what amount of carbs is good for you.

