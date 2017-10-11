World Obesity Day: Know The Many Benefits Of Eating Carbs!
There's a common misconception that -carbohydrates make you fat, infact they give you energy and help with weight control. Learn the health benefits of eating carbs as part of a balanced diet by knowing these facts.
Carbohydrates are your body's main source of energy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carbs provide dietary fibre and are overall considered very healthy
- Carbs help people coping with anxiety, depression and anger
- Crabs are very good for heart as they lower the cholesterol level
1. Carbs boost mood
Carbs intake promotes serotonin which is a feel-good brain chemical. It helps people coping with anxiety, depression and anger. You should eat a lot of whole grains, beans and fruits. In case, you are undergoing treatment of depression then speak about your diet with your doctor.
2. Prevent weight loss
A lot of people complain of weight loss unwillingly. They are recommended to take a lot of carbohydrates that help in healthy weight gain. Carbs have dietary fiber that is an indigestible complex carbohydrate.
3. Healthy heart
Crabs are very good for heart as they lower the cholesterol level. Medical experts suggest that soluble fiber intake is good for your health so, you should take foods like beans and oatmeal.
4. Sharp memory
Good amount of carbohydrate help in sharping memory. Consumption of carbs help in quick thinking and better decision making. Good consumption of carbs is considered to be good for brain function, and brain connectivity.
5. Prevent Diseases
When you eat a lot fiber food, it helps in preventing diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. It even assists in indigestion and keeps your cholesterol in control.
Carbs involve sugar, starch and fiber that help in increasing energy, and preventing health problems. Include fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc in your food. Avoid eating candy, sugary drinks and desserts in order to stay healthy as they will only add calories. Speak to your doctor regarding your diet chart and check what amount of carbs is good for you.
