Protein-Rich Breakfast Can Do Wonders For Your Health! Know How
A nutritious breakfast can help you lose weight, improves the mental performance, provides you all the essential nutrients and maintains blood glucose levels.
The king of nutrients proteins is extremely important for the human body.
In the busy occupied schedules it is very easy to miss our breakfast or eat unhealthy breakfasts. But taking out a few minutes to eat a healthy and a well-balanced breakfast is extremely important for us. Breakfast as the name implies means breaking the fast. Hence, one should never compromise on it. Breakfast provides the body and brain with fuel after an overnight fast. A nutritious breakfast can help you lose weight, improves the mental performance, provides you all the essential nutrients and maintains blood glucose levels.
When we are talking about breakfast it is very important that we should also talk about the importance of proteins in our breakfast. The king of nutrients proteins is extremely important for the human body. Proteins are vital for bone density, enhancing muscle strength, cartilage and weight management.
Why is it important to include proteins in your breakfast?
1. Controls your appetite:
You should be very careful as to what you eat in the morning. Unhealthy fats, excess of carbohydrates, a cup of coffee, or sugary cereals are not healthy at all. Whereas, if you include the nutrient proteins in your morning breakfast it will help you satisfy your appetite and help you eat healthier throughout the day. Eating protein early in the day can affect gastrointestinal hormones, which signal the brain to adjust the appetite and satiety.
2. Keeps you energetic:
Adequate proteins in the morning can keep you energetic, active and give a kick start to your day. Also, proteins contain essential amino acids which are needed by the human body to function smoothly. Moreover, it will help reduce the chances of unnecessary headaches, in activeness, drowsiness and mid-morning hunger.
3. Weight loss:
In general, early morning breakfast can even help you slimmer your waistline. If you add proteins in your breakfast it is all the more beneficial. If you eat adequate proteins in the morning it will control your hunger pangs and in turn you will not overeat throughout the day.
4. Boosts metabolism:
When you consume a high-protein breakfast, it will help fuel your metabolism. This will allow you to burn more calories throughout the day. Proteins will help you burn muscle mass and boost your metabolism when you restrict your calories.
5. Lower blood sugar levels:
Eating a high-sugar, high-carbohydrate breakfast foods, like cereal and mayonnaise toast, it can increase your blood sugar levels. On the other hand, protein- high breakfast will keep your blood sugar levels balanced. Therefore, include eggs, lean meats and oatmeal in your breakfast.
Protein-rich foods to include in your breakfast:
- Eggs
- Chicken
- Oatmeal
- Vegetables high in protein like carrots, mustard greens, turnips and proteins
- Greek yoghurt
- Cottage cheese
- Dairy products
- Milk
- Protein-rich fruits like bananas, peaches, guavas and kiwi
- Soaked legumes
- Soya products
- Healthy nuts
- Seeds
- Nut butters
- Avocado
- Smoothie
- Protein shakes
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
