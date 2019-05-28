Are You Taking Guggulu? Here's What You Should Know About This Powerful Herb
Guggulu is a popular herb with strong effects. The effects can be positive and negative, depending on the dose and usage. Here's what you should know about the powerful ayurvedic herb.
Guggulu can be beneficial for blood purification
Guggulu is a flowering plant, made from the sap (gum resin) of the guggal tree (native to Bangladesh, India and Pakistan). The small, thorny tree has been a part of ayurvedic medication for centuries. Guggulu gum resin is used for hardening of arteries (atherosclerosis), arthritis, lowering high cholesterol, aiding weight loss etc. Guggulu contains substances that can lower triglycerides and cholesterol. One of these substances can also decrease the redness and swelling that occurs in some types of acne. There are two ways of using guggulu
Here's how you can use Guggulu:
1. Paste: You can apply guggulu as a paste on your body for joints, healthy skin, reduction of swelling, and detoxification of the tissues.
2. Gargling: Guggulu can be gargled and spitted out to support oral health (such as healthy gums, teeth and oral mucosa).
Guggulu has got multiple benefits like:
1. Promotes rejuvenation and detoxification
2. Helps in blood purification
3. Helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels
4. Promotes a healthy weight management
5. Supports comfortable movement of joints
6. It's a natural source of antioxidants
7. Supports the immune system
8. Helps in healthy skin
9. Supports a regular menstrual cycle
Although, there are safety concerns related to it's usage, which you should be aware of and consult a doctor before taking it. Also it is not necessary that these effects show up in all - it depends from person to person - these are just the possible effects it could have and we are only providing a word of caution.
Precautions and warnings associated with guggulu:
1. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: During pregnancy guggulu can be unsafe. This is because it seems to encourage menstrual flow and stimulates the uterus which can endanger pregnancy. Usage of guggulu is not recommended, if you are pregnant or if you are into breast-feeding.
2. Underactive or overactive thyroid: Guggulu might interfere with treatment for conditions like thyroid. If you're a thyroid patient, don't use guggulu without your doctor's supervision.
3. Bleeding disorders: Guggulu can slow blood clotting speed and might cause bruising or bleeding in people with bleeding disorders like haemophilia.
4. Surgery: During surgery or post-surgery, guggulu can increase the risk of bleeding. If you got a scheduled surgery, usage of guggulu is not recommended for at least 2 weeks before the same.
Guggulu is a powerful herb which has got multiple beneficial factors, but there are side effects
1. Gastro-intestinal upsets: Loose stools and diarrhea are some of the common side effects of using guggulu.
2. Excessive dosage or misuse: It can lead to dryness of mouth, weight loss, impotency, skin disturbances, vertigo, and pathological changes in the liver or lungs.
Guggulu is a powerful herb and should be used judiciously. Before consuming guggulu, it is recommended to visit a doctor and ask for his/her approval, as your doctor knows the best for you and can help you with your choice for better results
