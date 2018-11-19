Guggulu: The Wonder Herbal Remedy With Many Health Benefits
Guggulu is a pale brown resin which has been used as a herbal remedy for many years. Health benefits of this herb include a lot of diseases ranging from obesity to diabetes.
Guggulu has anti-inflammatory properties
Guggulu is commonly known as "yog" in Ayurveda, when it is combined with other herbal remedies such ghee and castor oil. It is a pale brown resin which has been used as a herbal remedy for many years. Health benefits of this herb include a lot of diseases ranging from obesity to diabetes. It has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it an effective remedy for treating many conditions. Keep reading to know some unknown health benefits of guggulu.
Guggulu health benefits you cannot miss
1. It is good for skin
Early signs of ageing can be effectively fought with the help of guggulu. Studies show that extracts of gugglu can boost production of type 1 collagen which strengthens skin cells and also reduces production of enzymes which damage the skin. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of guggulu can help in reducing acne.
2. It can help in detoxification
For someone who is just recovering from a major illness or prolonged antibiotic treatment, medicinal properties of guggulu can be really helpful in terms of detoxification. People who are recovering from drug addiction or alcohol abuse can also benefit by intake of guggulu.
3. Protects heart
People with cholesterol problem can resort to guggulu for some relief. The gum extract helps in degrading excreting high levels of cholesterol from the body. High cholesterol has a direct link with heart disease and even stroke. The herb can be helpful in preventing blood clots, reducing cell damage and lowering levels of inflammation in the body.
4. Boosts immunity
Guggulu can bring improvement to immune system. It improves body's defences against pathogens and can also increase white blood cell count. Urinary disorders and gastrointestinal problems can also be effectively dealt with the help of guggulu.
5. Good for diabetics
Guggulu can improve insulin production and can thus be consumed by people with diabetes. It helps in keeping blood sugar levels under control. It has a protective effect on your pancreas, which further produces insulin for regulating blood glucose.
6. Eases canker sores
People suffering from painful canker sores can benefit from guggulu because of its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also be helpful for people with early gum disease or gingivitis. You can crush a tablet of gugglu extract in half cup of warm water and use it as mouthwash thrice a day for effective results.
7. Fighting obesity
Guggulu can help in giving a boost to your metabolism and fighting obesity. It is also improves functioning of the thyroid gland and digestive system. It has blood cholesterol lowering properties and counters the oxidative stress associated with obesity.
8. Fights inflammatory diseases
Guggulu can be helpful in dealing with inflammatory diseases like arthritis. Anti-inflammatory properties of guggulu can be compared to effects of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like phenylbutazone and ibuprofen. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, inflamed joints and bones can all be dealt with the help of guggulu. Therapeutic effects of guggulu can be helpful in case of inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease as well.
