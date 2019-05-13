How To Prevent Skin And Hair Damage Caused By Swimming? Dermatologist Gives Most Effective Tips And Remedies
Swimming for weight loss: Swimming in public swimming pools with chlorine treated water can cause irritation and dryness on skin and frizzy hair. Here are some preventive tips by dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia.
Swimming can cause damage to your skin and hair, below are some preventive tips
Swimming is one of the most effective and probably the best forms of physical exercise for weight loss during summer. In times when temperatures are soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius, there is not better relief (read escape) than jumping in a pool and going for nice half an hour (or more) of swim. But, the very concern of skin tanning makes many people refrain from this amazing cardiovascular exercise. Chlorine treated water in public swimming pools makes many fear skin exposure to chemicals.
Swimming in public swimming pools with chlorine treated water can cause irritation and dryness on skin and frizzy hair. Fret not as dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia is here with some effective tips that can offer protection to your skin from chlorine treated water.
Tips and remedies to protect skin and hair damage caused by swimming
Coconut oil
Apply coconut oil on hair and wear a cap before you enter the pool to prevent hair damage from swimming. Coconut oil will create a barrier on hair strands and the cap will further offer protection to hair. This may not offer 100% protection but it is better than doing nothing for hair care while swimming.
Petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly can be magical when it comes to protecting your skin and face from chlorine treated water in swimming pools. It will allow lesser chlorine to affect your skin and will prevent loss of water (moisture from your skin).
People who are not fond of petroleum jelly can opt for penthanol ceutic, recommends Dr Kiran. She says the product contains good amount of bees wax and other ingredients that can form a nice barrier on skin and protect you from skin damage caused by swimming.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
