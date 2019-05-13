ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  How To Prevent Skin And Hair Damage Caused By Swimming? Dermatologist Gives Most Effective Tips And Remedies

How To Prevent Skin And Hair Damage Caused By Swimming? Dermatologist Gives Most Effective Tips And Remedies

Swimming for weight loss: Swimming in public swimming pools with chlorine treated water can cause irritation and dryness on skin and frizzy hair. Here are some preventive tips by dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 13, 2019 03:06 IST
2-Min Read
How To Prevent Skin And Hair Damage Caused By Swimming? Dermatologist Gives Most Effective Tips And Remedies

Swimming can cause damage to your skin and hair, below are some preventive tips

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coconut oil on hair can protect your hair when swimming
  2. Apply petroleum jelly on face and body for skincare
  3. Swimming is one of the most effective weight loss exercises

Swimming is one of the most effective and probably the best forms of physical exercise for weight loss during summer. In times when temperatures are soaring as high as 40 degrees Celsius, there is not better relief (read escape) than jumping in a pool and going for nice half an hour (or more) of swim. But, the very concern of skin tanning makes many people refrain from this amazing cardiovascular exercise. Chlorine treated water in public swimming pools makes many fear skin exposure to chemicals.

Swimming in public swimming pools with chlorine treated water can cause irritation and dryness on skin and frizzy hair. Fret not as dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia is here with some effective tips that can offer protection to your skin from chlorine treated water.

Also read: Are You Worried About That Stubborn Belly Fat? Try These Simple Tricks To Get Rid Of It Really Soon!


RELATED STORIES

Weight Loss Journey From Flabs To Abs: Inspiring Journey Of A Powerlifter

Weight loss journey: 36-year-old Sandhya not only lost 10 kgs in 3 months, but also succeeded in a powerlifting championship. Her journey from fat to fit will leave you inspired!

Hydrate Yourself With This Simple Weight Loss-Friendly Drink: Here's How You Can Make It

Weight loss: This summer, sip on a chilled and refreshing lemonade and experience these wonderful health benefits!

Tips and remedies to protect skin and hair damage caused by swimming

Coconut oil

Apply coconut oil on hair and wear a cap before you enter the pool to prevent hair damage from swimming. Coconut oil will create a barrier on hair strands and the cap will further offer protection to hair. This may not offer 100% protection but it is better than doing nothing for hair care while swimming.

cnosmlv8

Swimming for weight loss: Apply sunscreen and petroleum jelly on skin before going for swimming
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Summers Are Here! Try This Pool Exercise If You Want A Flat Stomach

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly can be magical when it comes to protecting your skin and face from chlorine treated water in swimming pools. It will allow lesser chlorine to affect your skin and will prevent loss of water (moisture from your skin).

People who are not fond of petroleum jelly can opt for penthanol ceutic, recommends Dr Kiran. She says the product contains good amount of bees wax and other ingredients that can form a nice barrier on skin and protect you from skin damage caused by swimming.

Also read: Did You Know How Many Calories Swimming Can Burn?

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

How Stress In Early Life Can Lead To Depression Later

Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study

Alcohol Intake In India Up By 38% This Decade: Lancet

Facing Gastrointestinal Issues? You Could Be Depressed

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases