Have A Look At Some Common Foods Which Support The Process Of Detoxification

Detox is the process of eliminating unhealthy food to get rid of toxic substances from the body gradually over a period of time.
  By: Nmami Agarwal, Nutritionist  Updated: Feb 2, 2019 10:37 IST
3-Min Read
There is a need of detox diet in order to remove chemicals that enter our bodies.

Various components of modern life style and unhealthy food expose the body to a variety of different toxic substances and there comes a dire need for detoxification to optimize the functions of your natural detox organs which are kidneys and liver. Detox is the process of eliminating unhealthy food to get rid of toxic substances from the body gradually over a period of time. There is a need of detox diet in order to remove chemicals that enter our bodies and the best way to do it is by switching to fresh and organic foods, substituting processed foods with food rich in nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants and adding water and fiber rich food in diet which helps in removing existing toxins by natural excretory process of bowel movements and urination.

Food which supports the process of detoxification


A balanced wholesome diet filled with nutrients is a perfect way to get rid of toxins from our body. Such food supports digestive organs to flush out toxic substances. Listing below the guide to such foods-

1. Turmeric

Turmeric has 'curcumin' which is a phytochemical and is a powerful anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Turmeric supports liver to process metabolic waste and it stimulates gallbladder to produce bile. Bile further supports cleansing of the liver and other liver functions. Add turmeric to your cooked vegetables or add a pinch of it to your daily glass of milk.

3krrtjv8

Turmeric supports liver to process metabolic waste and it stimulates gallbladder to produce bile.
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Apple

Apple helps in detoxification by supporting liver functions. Apple has malic acid which is a cleansing nutrient that removes carcinogens. Pectin found in apples helps in removing cholesterol and hence give good "push away" to the toxins accumulated in the body.

3. Ginger

Ginger is the perfect anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory food. It is the most recommended ingredient in cleansing and detox recipes. It works by aiding proper digestion, improved circulation and relieving of nausea due to food poisoning. Add ginger to your tea or grate it over your salads.

jnfs5fs8

Add ginger to your tea or grate it over your salads.
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Garlic

Garlic is packed with 39 anti-bacterial agents. It helps in activating liver detox enzymes. The allicin compound found in garlic helps in killing harmful bacteria in the intestine that can produce toxins in gastrointestinal tract.

5. Walnuts

It is a well-known fact that walnuts are excellent to boost brain health. Quite similarly walnuts also help in supporting detox functions. Walnuts increases flow of blood circulation. Walnuts are rich in arginine which helps in flushing toxic byproducts of ammonia and alcohol.

6. Beetroots

Beets help in protection of nutrients in our body. Beetroot is known to be a natural source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains that act as anti-inflammatory and reduce the oxidative damage in the liver. Beets contain pectin which helps in reducing bad cholesterol levels. They also contain manganese, which leads to synthesis of interferon which is known to be a powerful anti-cancer substance.

The use of processed food, packaged food, food additives and artificial flavors are all leading to additions of more chemicals and toxins in the body. By having food in its raw and natural state or preparing food with least chemicals and artificial substances can protect you from half of the health problems!

(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)

