This Simple Lifestyle Modification Is All You Need To Get Rid Of Joint Pain And Arthritis Pain. And, It Is Free Of Cost!
A lot of elderly people are of the belief that they have to live with the joint pain and arthritis pain. According to Luke, apart from the medicines and tablets that you are taking in order to get rid of this joint pain, intermittent fasting can also be helpful.
Luke Coutinho says intermittent fasting can help in reducing joint pain, arthritis pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Intermittent fasting can help in reducing inflammation
- This helps in reducing joint pain and arthritis pain
- Begin fasting at 8 or 7 pm and continue it for 12 hours or more
When it comes to joint pain or arthritis, it is important to think beyond medicine. Health coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his recent live videos on Facebook, talks about some natural ways which can be helpful in curbing joint pain and pain caused by arthritis. Arthritis is an auto-immune disorder in which your immune system attacks your joints. A lot of elderly people are of the belief that they have to live with the joint pain and arthritis pain. According to Luke, apart from the medicines and tablets that you are taking in order to get rid of this joint pain, intermittent fasting can also be helpful.
Intermittent fasting for joint pain and arthritis pain
Luke says in the video that intermittent fasting has been part of some cultures traditionally. There were times when people ate before sunset and their next meal would be after sunrise the next day. This automatically built a fasting period of 10 to 12 hours.
A condition like arthritis can probably because of acidity or because of the fact that you have an acidic body. This means that you have an autoimmune disorder with an inflamed gut. An inflamed gut makes way for some antibodies to enter your blood, wherein your immune system attacks your own body. This becomes an ongoing cycle in your body because of the lifestyle that you chose to live.
Also read: 5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain
Pain from arthritis and joint can be reduced through intermittent fasting, believes Luke Coutinho. In the video, he clarifies that he is not inferring that intermittent fasting can act as a magical drug for joint pain and arthritis pain. What he is inferring is that such problems are primarily because people are eating too much food.
Overload of information has made people believe that it is okay to eat again and again. This doesn't give digestive system enough time to digest food properly. Eating constantly or snacking again and again makes the digestive system work constantly, as a result of which, more acid is being produced in the system.
Further promoting the idea of intermittent fasting for good health, Luke says that it something which is free of cost. The only thing which is required is discipline and a little bit of effort. Intermittent fasting works on the simple science of reducing inflammation, thereby reducing pain in the body.
Also read: How Much Weight Can I Lose With Intermittent Fasting?
How to follow intermittent fasting?
For intermittent fasting, have your dinner early. You need not stop socializing because of this. You can have early dinner and still socialize and simply avoid eating. Try having your dinner by 8, 7 or even 6.30 pm. Your fast starts at that time, and then all you need to do is break it after 12 hours or more.
During your period of intermittent fasting, you can drink as much water as you want. Prefer drinking warm water or the one at room temperature so as to make it work as a detoxifying agent for the body. Avoid tea, coffee and even lemon water.
It might seem a little difficult for the few days, but once you get used to it, you are going to experience a tremendous change in your energy levels, says Luke.
He reassures by mentioning that thousands of people with arthritis or joint pain have benefitted by doing intermittent fasting. It should be a part of your lifestyle. Eat less or increase your fasting period. It helps your body boost your immunity and also helps you grow and repair.
Also read: Planning On Doing Intermittent Fasting? Make Sure You Don't Have Any Of These Conditions
How to break your fast?
You can break intermittent fasting by drinking water, having a little bit of fruit or dates and then resuming your regular eating schedule after half an hour or so.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.