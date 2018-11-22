Fad Diets - Are They Healthy? 10 Simple Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight But Not Health
A fad diet is a restricted course of food that allows individuals to attain quick and easy weight loss. Some popular fad diets include the paleo diet, raw food diet, the keto diet, low-carb diet, gluten-free diet, elimination diet, vegan diet or carnivore diet.
Losing weight is a challenging and daunting task and requires constant effort and patience.
Are you trying to shed those extra kilos? Losing weight is a challenging and daunting task and requires constant effort and patience. But one should always remember losing weight but not health should be your first priority. Many people try to lose weight by skipping meals, starving, going for various fad diets or excessive weight training. However, this should not be done at all. The key to maintaining a healthy body weight is a balanced diet and regular physical activity.
What are fad diets?
Who would not like the easy and quick way to shed those extra pounds? Now a days, fad diets are the recent trend to lose weight. Many people go for fad diets if they want to lose weight. This is because they aid in short-term weight loss. But the question that arises is are these diets healthy? Not really. First let us understand what exactly is a fad diet. A fad diet is a restricted course of food that allows individuals to attain quick and easy weight loss. Some popular fad diets include the paleo diet, raw food diet, the keto diet, low-carb diet, gluten-free diet, elimination diet, vegan diet or carnivore diet.
The real truth behind these fad diets:
These fad diets may help you lose weight but these diets give you temporary results. All the more these diets are difficult to sustain and, they deprive you of the essential nutrients that only balanced meal with adequate nutrients can offer. Lacking in essential nutrients, these diets can lead to dehydration, digestive issues like constipation, acidity and other gastric problems, nausea and headaches, weakness, lack of energy, weak immunity and inadequate intake of essential nutrients. Some diets even include protein powders or pills which might be harmful for your overall health. All the more, these diets are ineffective, expensive and has a negative impact on your health.
10 simple tips which can help you lose weight quickly:
- Eat a fiber-rich diet which includes lots of fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables
- Regular physical exercise is the key to losing weight quickly
- Always stay hydrated. Make sure that you drink plenty of fluids like water, lime water, coconut water and fresh fruit juices
- Include proteins in your diet. Some foods high in proteins are eggs, fish, meat, nuts and legumes
- Adequate sleep for around eight hours a day is essential
- Try to manage your stress
- Make sure that you do not skip breakfast. Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day and should not be missed. All the more beneficial, include proteins in your breakfast as they can help you lose weight
- Avoid eating junk and processed foods as they are laced with unhealthy chemicals and preservatives
- Go for healthy snacks like eggs, nuts, a slice of cheese, fruit smoothie or an avocado toast
- Do not eliminate fast from your diet. Yes, unhealthy fats should not be included in your diet but healthy ones like sour cream, cheese, nuts and full-fat milk are not harmful and can be eaten without any guilt
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
