Diet Plan For Weight Loss In Summers
Here is an optimal diet plan for weight-loss in summers.
Summer is an ideal time to kickstart your weight loss journey. The longer days, increased sweating, and naturally reduced appetite can work in your favour; if guided by a healthy and sustainable diet plan. The body loses more water and electrolytes in summer, so eating hydrating, light, and nutrient-rich foods becomes essential. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and World Health Organisation (WHO), a balanced summer diet should focus on hydration, fibre, and portion control. Here's a detailed guide on what to eat, when to eat, and how to stay energised while shedding extra kilos this summer.
Why your diet needs to change in summer
The body's metabolism tends to slow down in the heat, and digestion can get affected. Heavy, oily, or spicy foods may lead to bloating, fatigue, or dehydration. A summer diet supports weight loss while keeping your gut cool and body active. The right food choices also prevent heat strokes, electrolyte imbalance, and lethargy, common during hot weather. Here is an optimal diet plan for weight-loss in summers.
1. Start your day with detox water
Begin your morning with warm water infused with lemon, ginger, or mint. This helps kickstart metabolism, flushes out toxins, and keeps the body alkaline.
2. Opt for a light but filling breakfast
Choose cooling and protein-rich food options like the following.
a. Overnight oats with chia seeds and berries
b. Moong dal chilla with mint chutney
c. Seasonal fruits like watermelon or papaya with Greek yoghurt
d. Avoid fried or overly processed breakfast items.
3. Stay hydrated with low-calorie drinks
Sip on buttermilk, coconut water, or homemade aam panna (without sugar). Avoid sugary sodas and caffeinated drinks. Hydration helps reduce unnecessary snacking caused by thirst mistaken as hunger.
4. Mid-morning snack
A small bowl of soaked almonds, a cucumber with lemon and rock salt, or a glass of lemon water with sabja seeds can keep energy levels up without adding calories.
5. Light and fibrous lunch
a. Brown rice or multigrain roti with lauki, tinda, or torai sabzi
b. A bowl of dal or rajma
c. Fresh salad with cucumber, tomatoes, and a light dressing
d. Avoid curd if you're prone to sinus issues, otherwise opt for plain curd or raita for gut cooling
6. Mid-evening healthy munch
Instead of chips or fried snacks, go for the following food options.
a. Roasted makhanas
b. A fruit smoothie (without sugar)
c. Watermelon or muskmelon slices
d. These keep your energy stable without derailing weight loss.
7. Early and light dinner
Eating by 7:30 or 8 PM helps your body digest food better during summer. Ideal options include the following.
a. Vegetable soup with moong sprouts
b. Grilled paneer/tofu with sautéed vegetables
c. Quinoa salad with herbs and lemon
d. Avoid heavy curries, rice, or red meats
8. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables
Water-rich vegetables like cucumber, bottle gourd, ash gourd, zucchini, and lettuce help cool the body. Fruits like mangoes, when eaten in moderation (preferably before sunset), also provide fibre and vitamins.
9. Avoid sugar and refined carbs
Stay away from sweets, white bread, bakery products, and packaged snacks. These spike blood sugar and lead to fat storage. Replace them with whole grains, fruits, and nuts.
10. End the day with herbal tea
Chamomile, mint, or lemongrass tea can aid digestion and promote better sleep, indirectly supporting weight loss.
Losing weight in summer becomes easier when you listen to your body and nourish it with seasonal, wholesome, and hydrating foods. Focus on portion control, hydration, and choosing natural over processed. Pair this diet plan with 30 minutes of daily movement and adequate sleep for best results. Always consult your doctor or nutritionist before beginning any new diet regime, especially in extreme weather.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
