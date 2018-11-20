ASK OUR EXPERTS

Include These High-Protein Snacks In Your Diet For Weight Loss

You should opt for high-protein snacks, since protein keeps us full for longer and curbs your hunger pangs. It also fuels our daily activities in a healthy way.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 20, 2018 05:49 IST
3-Min Read
Proteins help build strong tissues, boost your immunity and metabolism

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ever wondered why it is so important to include proteins in your diet.
  2. Greek yogurt is naturally loaded with protein
  3. Did you know a glass of milk can be a perfect snack?

Proteins! Proteins! Proteins! We all have heard so much about this wonder nutrient. Ever wondered why it is so important to include proteins in your diet. The king of nutrients protein is a molecule made up of all the essential amino acid chains. The nutrient protein does much more than just build muscle and tissue repair. Proteins reduce calorie intake which in turn helps in weight loss, promotes better quality of life, better sleep and speedy recovery from injury. Moreover, it helps in performing the several body's functions smoothly.

We all know eating two or three heavy meals is never good for your overall health. Instead, one should always go for four to five small or light meals. Usually between the meals we always feel hungry and look forward to munching. We tend to grab snacks like popcorn, a packet of chips, burger or French fries. But these snacks have no nutritional value and can lead to unnecessary weight gain. Instead you should opt for high-protein snacks, since protein keeps us full for longer and curbs your hunger pangs. It also fuels our daily activities in a healthy way.

Also read: Protein-Rich Breakfast Can Do Wonders For Your Health! Know How


Top 5 high-protein snacks you cannot afford to miss:

1. Egg:

The egg is the nature's most perfect food, and is a great source of high-quality protein. It hardly takes any time to boil an egg. Hard boiled eggs can be a super quick and deleicious snack. You can pair it with some vegetables, make a cheese or vegetable omelette or arrange slices of hard-boiled egg on whole grain bread.

v1j65i3

The egg is the nature's most perfect food, and is a great source of high-quality protein.
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Nuts:

A handful of nuts can be a great high-protein snack. You can go for raw or roasted, or unsalted nuts for the healthiest option. You can even try mixing it up. Nuts like almonds, peanuts, or pistachios are high in proteins. Nut butters can also be considered as another perfect high-protein snack. You can either eat them directly or spread on your toast.

08rvl0lo

A handful of nuts can be a great high-protein snack.
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: These Protein Rich Foods Are A Must For Diabetics

3. Yoghurt:

Greek yogurt is naturally loaded with protein. Look for plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt for better health. You can top your yoghurt with fresh fruits. Walnuts or a dazzle of honey could also be a great option to flavour your yoghurt.

0si286v8

Greek yogurt is naturally loaded with protein.
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cottage cheese:

Another high protein-snack which should be on your list is cottage cheese. Delicious and a convenient snack it offers several health benefits. You can add cottage cheese in your sandwich or simply eat it raw. Add some salt or pepper for enhanced taste.

vetphki8

Another high protein-snack which should be on your list is cottage cheese.
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Milk:

Did you know a glass of milk can be a perfect snack? Sometimes simply a glass of milk can curb your hunger cravings till the next meal without filling your stomach too much. This common dairy product is high in protein and the mineral calcium. You can even make a homemade smoothie with full-fat milk , fresh fruits, nuts and seeds.

0mbins6o

Did you know a glass of milk can be a perfect snack?
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Follow This High Protein Diet Now

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

