Have You Ever Heard Of Stick Mobility? Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
Stick mobility is derived from stick yoga, in which, different stretches and exercise are performed with sticks by engaging core and awareness of mind, this technique helps in building supporting muscles,
Stick are made of plastics and fibre mixture
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stick mobility is a new rehab training focused on joint mobilization
- Stick mobility is derived from stick yoga
- It is a superb combination of yoga and resistance training
Stick mobility is a new rehab training focused on joint mobilization, strength training, and deep fascial stretching to improve your mobility, stability, flexibility & strength which is now a days popular in US. In India, I am the only certified trainer in this technique and I got this certification done from New York, U.S.
Stick mobility is derived from stick yoga, in which, different stretches and exercise are performed with sticks by engaging core and awareness of mind, this technique helps in building supporting muscles, develops controlled flexibility, balance that makes you perform much better in any sports activities and other day to day activities.
Also read: 5 Home Remedies For Knee Joint Pain
It also helps in faster and better recovery from any surgery or injuries like back pain, knee pain, hip joint, shoulder injury etc.
What are sticks made of
Stick are made of plastics and fibre mixture which has the capacity to take the weight of more than 100 to 150 kg body weight. It comes with the set of two 7 feet and one 5 feet stick, where the capacity of sticks has different load bearing capacity, out of which the lighter capacity is used for beginner and most of the females.
Who all can perform
- Stick mobility is best for all age group.
- My experience using stick mobility
It is a superb combination of yoga and resistance training. It creates tremendous pressure with small movements focusing on breathe and engaging core in every movement.
Also read: Here's Why Stretching Exercises Are So Important For The Muscles
There are different workouts which can be performed using a single stick or with two sticks of same height or with different capacity sticks as per one's weight and height.
It is the a great technique to create resistance using stick, just like weight training. It helps you develop core, joint mobility, improves stability by development of ligaments and tendons and make you achieve higher level of fitness which helps to avoid injuries and perform better in any workout technique and sports.
Also read: Super Flexible Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Secrets Revealed!
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.