Foods With Zero Calories And Great Health Benefits
Zero-calorie foods are fruits and vegetables with very low calories which actually get burnt while you eat them. Scroll lower to know the top 5 zero-calorie foods.
Zero calories foods? How can a food item not have calories at all!
Surely this must have been your first reaction after reading the title of this article. The zero-calorie foods are becoming increasingly popular among people who wish to lose weight. These foods allow you to burn calories while you eat them. Yes, that's how it works. You lose weight while you eat. The few calories present in such foods are used up as energy when you eat them, hence burning calories and inducing weight loss.
You must be wondering that this must be something other than regular fruits and vegetables and may come to you as a financial set-back. Turns out, zero calorie foods are some vegetables and fruits which are neither rare nor too expensive. And what's more, they offer more benefits to you than just weight loss.
Here's a list of the top 5 zero-calorie foods you must have.
1. Broccoli
High nutritional value and low calorie content; that is what broccoli is all about. This one zero-calorie food is a powerful cancer-killing veggie. Other than promoting weight loss, broccoli is a high fibre food which keeps your digestive system in check and also boosts your immune system.
2. Watermelon
Watermelon is a universally favourite fruit. This fruit carries its natural sweetness with high water content and very few calories. Other than promoting weight loss as a zero-calorie food, watermelon boosts metabolism and keeps bodily functions in check.
3. Carrots
Carrot is popular for improving eyesight but, what most people miss is the fact that this super food promotes weight loss because of its low calorie content. With World Diabetes Day round the corner, carrots should be used more by diabetics as it keeps glucose levels in the required limit.
4. Tomatoes
The zero-calorie fruit, tomato, is very beneficial for people looking for a healthy food item to promote weight loss. The many health benefits of tomatoes make it a complete food. More than weight loss, tomatoes keep heart diseases at bay and also protect you against cancer.
5. Cabbage
Cabbage is usually sighted as a food that prevents heart diseases and cancer. But what people miss is the fact that cabbage also promotes weight loss as it is a food that carries very few calories. One of the best ways of relishing the food and getting benefits from it is in the form of cabbage soup. It is fulfilling and also gives you the required nutrition.