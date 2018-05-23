Weight Maintenance: Tips To Maintain Your Healthy Weight
Research shows that only 20% people lose weight successfully and maintain a healthy weight in the long run. You can be a part of those 20% if you know how to maintain a healthy weight.
Losing weight is easy but maintaining it, well, not so easy!
Losing weight is easy but maintaining it, well, not so easy! After months of dieting and rigorous workouts, some people successfully achieve their weight loss goals. However, this sense of victory doesn't last long when they end up gaining it again. Research shows that only 20% people lose weight successfully and maintain it in the long run. But relax, you can be a part of those 20% if you know how to maintain a healthy weight. Maintaining weight loss is a different approach from losing weight. Once you have attained your desired number on the weighing scale, shift your focus to maintaining it. The weight control phase should be a part of your lifestyle and must be practiced every day without fail. In this article, we will acquaint you with some of the best tips to do this.
Here are 6 tips which will help you maintain a healthy weight after weight loss:
1. Exercise more often
You may feel that after you have attained your goal, it is time to quit the gym. Well, it won't be such a wise decision! Regular workouts help you maintain a healthy weight. It helps you burn the extra calories you consume every day and speeds up your metabolism as well. This way you attain energy balance. Energy balance is a state where you burn the same number of calories which you consume. This way, your weight is likely to stay the same for a long period of time. 30 minutes of moderate workouts in a day and that's all you need. However, this will be more effective if you couple it with a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
2. Eat breakfast every day
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and for a good reason. It assists you with your weight loss goals and helps you maintain them in the long run. Breakfast eaters also have healthier habits as compared to those who skip this meal. And what's more, breakfast eaters are considered to be more successful with their weight loss goals. Similarly, it helps with healthy weight maintenance as well.
3. Eat lots of protein
A protein-rich diet helps you lose weight quickly and more efficiently. And if you are trying to maintain your weight, then again, proteins are the way to go. They reduce your appetite and induce a sense of fullness. This effect helps you keep hunger pangs away and automatically cut down on your calorie consumption. This is an important factor in weight maintenance. Regular consumption of proteins allows you to burn more number of calories every day.
Weight maintenance: Regular consumption of proteins allows you to burn more number of calories every day
As soon as you achieve your weight loss goals, most of you would think that this is the perfect license to have carbs again. But this may not help you maintain your weight. To maintain your weight, it is important for you to keep a tab on the types of carbs you consume. Refined carbs like white bread and pasta can be detrimental for you. These foods are stripped of their fiber content which makes you want to eat more. As a result, you end up gaining weight again. Studies show that people who stick to a low-carb diet successfully maintain their weight for a longer period of time.
5. Drink lots of water
Drink water to stay hydrated, not to stay bloated. Drinking water helps you maintain a healthy weight. It induces a sense of fullness and helps you keep your calorie consumption in check. Drink a glass of water before your meals, this way you will eat lesser food. It also helps you burn more number of calories throughout the day.
6. Get enough sleep
Sleeping also plays an important role in weight maintenance. Lack of sleep increases ghrelin levels in your body; ghrelin is the hunger hormone. This increases your appetite and forces you to consume more calories. Check your sleeping habits and try to get minimum seven hours of sound sleep every day. This will be beneficial for both, weight maintenance and overall health.
